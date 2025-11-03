Heidrick & Struggles Delivers 16% Revenue Growth in Q3, Driving Strong Profitability

Q3 Revenue Exceeds High End of Outlook

All Lines of Business Contribute to Consolidated Revenue Growth

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Net revenue of $322.8 million increased 15.9% year over year
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $34.2 million with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.6%
  • Net income of $17.6 million with diluted earnings per share of $0.83
  • The Board of Directors declared a $0.15 per share cash dividend

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company"), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"We continued our strong 2025 momentum highlighted by our third quarter results that exceeded the high end of our outlook," said Tom Monahan, CEO of Heidrick & Struggles. "Our teams remained laser focused on partnering with clients through the full suite of our global leadership advisory solutions to meet and solve their needs while developing differentiated, deep, and durable global client relationships. With a focus on being a trusted partner to senior leaders and ensuring Heidrick is a company where the best people do their best work, we aim to drive sustainable growth and profitability which in turn allows us to reinvest into growing top talent while developing client solutions for the future."

Take Private Transaction

As announced on October 6, 2025, Heidrick entered into a definitive agreement to become a private company with an investor consortium led by Advent International and Corvex Private Equity for $59.00 per share in cash. In light of this transaction, Heidrick will not be hosting an earnings conference call or webcast to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a 2025 third quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on November 26, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2025.  

Selected Consolidated Results

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and average revenue per executive search in thousands)





Three Months Ended

September 30,


2025

2024

Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$          322.8

$          278.6




Adjusted results (a):



Adjusted EBITDA

$            34.2

$            30.4

Adjusted EBITDA margin

10.6 %

10.9 %

Net income

$            17.6

$            14.8

Diluted earnings per share

$            0.83

$            0.71




Selected Executive Search Data


Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$          239.1

$          204.4

Ending number of consultants

421

414

Annualized consultant productivity

$              2.3

$              2.0

Average revenue per executive search

$             162

$             149

Confirmations (% increase/decrease)

7.1 %

5.4 %




Selected On-Demand Talent Data



Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$            50.9

$            46.2




Selected Heidrick Consulting Data



Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$            32.8

$            27.9

Ending number of consultants

93

84




(a) Non-GAAP financial measures. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Reconciliations of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this press release for more information.

2025  Third Quarter Results

Consolidated net revenue increased 15.9%, or $44.3 million, to $322.8 million in the 2025 third quarter compared to consolidated net revenue of $278.6 million in the 2024 third quarter (up 14.2%, or $39.7 million on a constant currency basis). The revenue increase was driven by year-over-year growth in each of the Company's lines of business — Executive Search, On-Demand Talent, and Heidrick Consulting.

2025 third quarter net income was $17.6 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.83 compared to net income of $14.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.71 in the 2024 third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.8 million, or 12.6%, to $34.2 million in the 2025 third quarter compared to $30.4 million in the 2024 third quarter, and 2025 third quarter adjusted EBITDA margin declined 30 basis points to 10.6% compared to 10.9% in the 2024 third quarter.

Executive Search net revenue was $239.1 million in the 2025 third quarter compared to net revenue of $204.4 million in the 2024 third quarter, an increase of $34.7 million, or 17.0% (up $32.3 million, or 15.8% on a constant currency basis). The higher revenue versus the year-ago period was driven by increases of  20.8% in the Americas (up 20.7% on a constant currency basis), 18.0% in Europe (up 12.1% on a constant currency basis), partially offset by a decrease in Asia Pacific of 3.9% (down 3.1% on a constant currency basis) when compared to the 2024 third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $6.5 million, or 12.8%, to $57.2 million in the 2025 third quarter compared to $50.7 million in the 2024 third quarter, and 2025 third quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.9% compared to 24.8% in the 2024 third quarter.

On-Demand Talent net revenue increased $4.7 million, or 10.1%, to $50.9 million in the 2025 third quarter compared to net revenue of $46.2 million in the 2024 third quarter (up $3.0 million, or 6.6% on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.8 million in the 2025 third quarter compared to $1.8 million in the 2024 third quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.6% compared to 3.8% in the 2024 third quarter.   

Heidrick Consulting net revenue increased $4.9 million, or 17.6%, to $32.8 million in the 2025 third quarter compared to net revenue of $27.9 million in the 2024 second quarter (up $4.3 million, or 15.4% on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.9 million in the 2025 third quarter compared to a loss of $1.0 million in the 2024 third quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was (5.7)% compared to (3.7)% in the 2024 third quarter.

About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is the world's foremost advisor on executive leadership, driving superior client performance through premier human capital leadership advisory services. For more than 70 years, we've delivered value for our clients by leveraging unrivaled expertise to help organizations discover and enable outstanding leaders and teams. Learn more at www.heidrick.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.

Non-GAAP financial measures used within this earnings release are adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and net revenue excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations (referred to as constant currency). These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and allocate resources. Management believes this information is also useful for investors to evaluate the comparability of financial information presented. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided as schedules attached to this release.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted, to the extent they occur, for earnout accretion, earnout fair value adjustments, contingent compensation, deferred compensation plan income or expense, certain reorganization costs, transaction fees, impairment charges and restructuring charges.

Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.   

The Company evaluates its results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company believes providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding its results of operations, consistent with how it evaluates its performance. The Company calculates constant currency percentages by converting its financial results in a local currency for a period using the average exchange rate for the prior period to which it is comparing. This calculation may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding guidance for the third quarter of 2025. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "outlook," "projects," "forecasts," "aim" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions, and involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted or implied in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, our ability to attract, integrate, develop, manage, retain and motivate qualified consultants and senior leaders; our ability to prevent our consultants from taking our clients with them to another firm; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; our clients' ability to restrict us from recruiting their employees; our heavy reliance on information management systems; risks arising from our implementation of new technology and intellectual property to deliver new products and services to our clients; our dependence on third parties for the execution of certain critical functions; the fact that we face the risk of liability in the services we perform; the fact that data security, data privacy and data protection laws and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may limit the use of our services and adversely affect our business; any challenges to the classification of our on-demand talent as independent contractors; the fact that increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and targeted cyber-related attacks could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data; the fact that our net revenue may be affected by adverse macroeconomic or labor market conditions, including impacts of inflation and effects of geopolitical instability; the aggressive competition we face; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to access additional credit; social, political, regulatory, legal and economic risks in markets where we operate, including the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the conflict between Israel and Hamas and any broader regional conflict in the Middle East, the risks of an expansion or escalation of those conflicts and our ability to quickly and completely recover from any disruption to our business; the impact from actions by the U.S. presidential administration and Congress; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; our ability to realize the benefit of our net deferred tax assets; the fact that we may not be able to align our cost structure with net revenue; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived assets; our ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over our financial reporting and produce accurate and timely financial statements; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; the fact that we have anti-takeover provisions that make an acquisition of us difficult and expensive; risks and uncertainties relating to the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement (as defined below), including the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the Merger Agreement; the possibility that the Merger and the related transactions do not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, stockholder, or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not waived, received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; the risk that the benefits from the Merger may not be fully realized; and the diversion of management's attention and time to the Merger from ongoing business operations and opportunities. We caution the reader that the list of factors may not be exhaustive. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A, and any subsequent Company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We caution the reader that the list of factors may not be exhaustive. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,




2025


2024


$ Change


% Change

Revenue








Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$   322,837


$   278,559


$        44,278


15.9 %

Reimbursements

5,059


4,256


803


18.9 %

Total revenue

327,896


282,815


45,081


15.9 %









Operating expenses








Salaries and benefits

217,836


183,025


34,811


19.0 %

General and administrative expenses

41,778


39,740


2,038


5.1 %

Cost of services

37,644


31,030


6,614


21.3 %

Research and development

6,418


5,682


736


13.0 %

Reimbursed expenses

5,059


4,256


803


18.9 %

Total operating expenses

308,735


263,733


45,002


17.1 %









Operating income

19,161


19,082


79


0.4 %









Non-operating income (loss)








Interest, net

3,436


2,570





Other, net

3,884


(555)





Net non-operating income

7,320


2,015













Income before income taxes

26,481


21,097













Provision for income taxes

8,835


6,268













Net income

17,646


14,829













Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(261)


6,996













Comprehensive income

$     17,385


$     21,825













Weighted-average common shares outstanding








Basic

20,735


20,357





Diluted

21,316


21,024













Earnings per common share








Basic

$        0.85


$        0.73





Diluted

$        0.83


$        0.71













Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue

67.5 %


65.7 %





General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue

12.9 %


14.3 %





Cost of services as a % of net revenue

11.7 %


11.1 %





Research and development as a % of net revenue

2.0 %


2.0 %





Operating margin

5.9 %


6.9 %





Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,


2025


2024


$
Change


%
Change


2025
Margin1


2024
Margin1

Revenue












Executive Search












Americas

$ 162,508


$ 134,545


$ 27,963


20.8 %





Europe

50,927


43,143


7,784


18.0 %





Asia Pacific

25,648


26,701


(1,053)


(3.9) %





Total Executive Search

239,083


204,389


34,694


17.0 %





On-Demand Talent

50,910


46,231


4,679


10.1 %





Heidrick Consulting

32,844


27,939


4,905


17.6 %





Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

322,837


278,559


44,278


15.9 %





Reimbursements

5,059


4,256


803


18.9 %





Total revenue

$ 327,896


$ 282,815


$ 45,081


15.9 %





























Adjusted EBITDA












Executive Search












Americas

$ 48,893


$ 40,465


$   8,428


20.8 %


30.1 %


30.1 %

Europe

6,578


5,022


1,556


31.0 %


12.9 %


11.6 %

Asia Pacific

1,760


5,247


(3,487)


(66.5) %


6.9 %


19.7 %

Total Executive Search

57,231


50,734


6,497


12.8 %


23.9 %


24.8 %

On-Demand Talent

2,837


1,763


1,074


(60.9) %


5.6 %


3.8 %

Heidrick Consulting

(1,864)


(1,025)


(839)


(81.9) %


(5.7) %


(3.7) %

Total segments

58,204


51,472


6,732


13.1 %


18.0 %


18.5 %

Research and Development

(4,615)


(4,606)


(9)


(0.2) %


(1.4) %


(1.7) %

Global Operations Support

(19,345)


(16,451)


(2,894)


(17.6) %


(6.0) %


(5.9) %

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 34,244


$ 30,415


$   3,829


12.6 %


10.6 %


10.9 %


1   Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,




2025


2024


$ Change


% Change

Revenue








Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$   923,663


$   822,382


$      101,281


12.3 %

Reimbursements

13,583


12,408


1,175


9.5 %

Total revenue

937,246


834,790


102,456


12.3 %









Operating expenses








Salaries and benefits

616,514


535,330


81,184


15.2 %

General and administrative expenses

125,386


127,556


(2,170)


(1.7) %

Cost of services

102,297


88,158


14,139


16.0 %

Research and development

18,847


17,002


1,845


10.9 %

Impairment charges


16,224


(16,224)


(100.0) %

Restructuring charges


6,939


(6,939)


(100.0) %

Reimbursed expenses

13,583


12,408


1,175


9.5 %

Total operating expenses

876,627


803,617


73,010


9.1 %









Operating income

60,619


31,173


29,446


94.5 %









Non-operating income








Interest, net

10,030


9,268





Other, net

4,594


3,013





Net non-operating income

14,624


12,281













Income before income taxes

75,243


43,454













Provision for income taxes

23,218


19,750













Net income

52,025


23,704













Other comprehensive income, net of tax

8,760


811













Comprehensive income

$     60,785


$     24,515













Weighted-average common shares outstanding








Basic

20,617


20,254





Diluted

21,377


21,144













Earnings per common share








Basic

$        2.52


$        1.17





Diluted

$        2.43


$        1.12













Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue

66.7 %


65.1 %





General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue

13.6 %


15.5 %





Cost of services as a % of net revenue

11.1 %


10.7 %





Research and development as a % of net revenue

2.0 %


2.1 %





Operating margin

6.6 %


3.8 %





Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2025


2024


$

Change


%

Change


2025
Margin1


2024
Margin1

Revenue












Executive Search












Americas

$ 467,082


$ 418,302


$ 48,780


11.7 %





Europe

148,769


124,706


24,063


19.3 %





Asia Pacific

74,796


72,829


1,967


2.7 %





Total Executive Search

690,647


615,837


74,810


12.1 %





On-Demand Talent

141,340


125,983


15,357


12.2 %





Heidrick Consulting

91,676


80,562


11,114


13.8 %





Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

923,663


822,382


101,281


12.3 %





Reimbursements

13,583


12,408


1,175


9.5 %





Total revenue

$ 937,246


$ 834,790


$ 102,456


12.3 %





























Adjusted EBITDA












Executive Search












Americas

$ 139,770


$ 130,448


$   9,322


7.1 %


29.9 %


31.2 %

Europe

17,008


11,215


5,793


51.7 %


11.4 %


9.0 %

Asia Pacific

7,302


10,182


(2,880)


(28.3) %


9.8 %


14.0 %

Total Executive Search

164,080


151,845


12,235


8.1 %


23.8 %


24.7 %

On-Demand Talent

4,265


(787)


5,052


641.9 %


3.0 %


(0.6) %

Heidrick Consulting

(3,405)


(4,447)


1,042


23.4 %


(3.7) %


(5.5) %

Total segments

164,940


146,611


18,329


12.5 %


17.9 %


17.8 %

Research and Development

(13,877)


(14,312)


435


3.0 %


(1.5) %


(1.7) %

Global Operations Support

(53,845)


(47,205)


(6,640)


(14.1) %


(5.8) %


(5.7) %

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 97,218


$ 85,094


$ 12,124


14.2 %


10.5 %


10.3 %


1   Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue).

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



September 30,
2025


December 31,
2024





Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$         454,640


$         515,627

Marketable securities

73,442


47,896

Accounts receivable, net

204,085


134,331

Prepaid expenses

31,553


28,718

Other current assets

49,716


39,935

Income taxes recoverable

10,200


6,470

Total current assets

823,636


772,977





Non-current assets




Property and equipment, net

55,513


51,685

Operating lease right-of-use assets

79,189


83,518

Assets designated for retirement and pension plans

11,310


9,976

Investments

72,537


58,290

Other non-current assets

26,262


25,500

Goodwill

142,464


137,861

Other intangible assets, net

8,949


12,483

Deferred income taxes

44,402


41,898

Total non-current assets

440,626


421,211





Total assets

$      1,264,262


$      1,194,188





Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$           20,281


$           25,088

Accrued salaries and benefits

366,127


353,531

Deferred revenue

56,110


51,085

Operating lease liabilities

18,182


17,653

Other current liabilities

67,450


21,369

Income taxes payable

10,825


14,287

Total current liabilities

538,975


483,013





Non-current liabilities




Accrued salaries and benefits

38,945


58,547

Retirement and pension plans

88,193


72,138

Operating lease liabilities

83,100


83,152

Other non-current liabilities

4,380


42,905

Deferred income taxes

1,449


1,616

Total non-current liabilities

216,067


258,358





Total liabilities

755,042


741,371





Stockholders' equity

509,220


452,817





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$      1,264,262


$      1,194,188

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue)

$    322,837


$    278,559


$    923,663


$    822,382









Net income

17,646


14,829


52,025


23,704

Interest, net

(3,436)


(2,570)


(10,030)


(9,268)

Other, net

(3,884)


555


(4,594)


(3,013)

Provision for income taxes

8,835


6,268


23,218


19,750

Operating income

19,161


19,082


60,619


31,173









Adjustments








Depreciation

3,760


2,997


10,367


7,480

Intangible amortization

1,623


1,953


4,878


6,170

Earnout accretion

517


478


1,534


1,413

Earnout fair value adjustments



(2,315)


1,211

Acquisition contingent compensation

2,627


2,947


7,014


8,220

Deferred compensation plan

3,895


2,958


8,735


6,264

Reorganization costs

911



4,636


Transaction fees

1,750



1,750


Impairment charges




16,224

Restructuring charges




6,939

Total adjustments

15,083


11,333


36,599


53,921









Adjusted EBITDA

$      34,244


$      30,415


$      97,218


$      85,094

Adjusted EBITDA margin

10.6 %


10.9 %


10.5 %


10.3 %

