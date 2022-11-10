Heidrick & Struggles Adds Two Executive Search Consultants in Europe

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added two executive search consultants in Europe in October 2022.

Frédéric Groussolles joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Paris office. Frédéric brings extensive experience in the technology sector, anticipating companies' future technology needs and working with next-generation senior executives and digital leaders to counsel clients on tech talent strategy, leadership succession planning, and executive assessments to foster strategic growth. Previously, he was with another global executive search firm.

Alberto Guillion Mangilli joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Milan office. Working with industrial goods and services companies to recruit top talent for C-level leadership and board appointments, he advises companies on digital operations, with an emphasis on industrial technology. Alberto brings his extensive expertise to the firm's CEO & Board of Directors practice. Previously, he was with a regional executive search firm.

"As companies navigate an increasingly challenging business and economic landscape, they are seeking the right leaders to help them achieve their objectives, especially in the rapidly changing technology sector," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe and Africa. "Frédéric's and Alberto's experience in building digital and technology leadership talent helps clients ensure their long-term success."

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:

Chiara Pierdomenico

+44 20 7075 4236

[email protected]

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.