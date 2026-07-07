Heidrick & Struggles Leaders Jeff Sanders and Kelly O. Kay Publish Show Up to Win, a Practical Guide for Navigating Paths to New Executive Leadership Roles

New book offers senior executives a playbook for pursuing top leadership roles in an increasingly complex and competitive talent landscape

CHICAGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles, a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced the publication of Show Up to Win: How to Land the Leadership Role You Want, a new book by leaders Jeff Sanders and Kelly O. Kay.

Published by Harvard Business Review Press in digital, audio, and print formats, Show Up to Win provides an actionable, experience-based roadmap for senior executives seeking to proactively manage and shape their long-term leadership trajectories. Drawing on Sanders' and Kay's decades of experience advising boards, CEOs, and leadership teams, the book shares insights from some of the world's most accomplished business leaders and offers a step-by-step guide to help executives navigate critical career decisions with greater intention and confidence.

"Organizations succeed when they have the right leaders in the right roles at the right time. Today, senior leadership decisions are more rigorous, more competitive, and more closely scrutinized than ever before, reflecting just how quickly expectations around leadership continue to evolve," said Tom Monahan, CEO of Heidrick & Struggles. "Show Up to Win is a strong reflection of the expertise Jeff and Kelly have built over years of advising leaders and boards, while also embodying the broader leadership advisory excellence that defines Heidrick & Struggles. Drawing on decades of experience helping organizations navigate critical leadership decisions, this book offers valuable guidance for executives seeking to approach leadership development and career stewardship with greater intention and clarity."

The book underscores that career management has become a critical leadership skill in its own right. Informed by perspectives from leaders across technology, retail, media and entertainment, professional services and other industries, Show Up to Win explores the self-awareness, storytelling, relationship building, market engagement, and strategic decision-making required to traverse the executive leadership journey.

"The traditional ladder to the corner office is giving way to a far more dynamic and complex set of career pathways, while leadership expectations continue to evolve amid unprecedented technological, economic, and market shifts," said Jeff Sanders, vice chair and co-managing partner of Heidrick & Struggles' global CEO & Board of Directors Practice, and Kelly O. Kay, global managing partner of the firm's Enterprise Software & AI Practice. "Executives today need to be intentional about how they build experiences, communicate their value, and prepare for leadership opportunities. We wanted to create a practical resource that helps leaders understand not only how to compete for top roles, but also how to make informed decisions about the opportunities that will shape their careers. This book is designed to help them do exactly that."

Show Up to Win is available beginning July 7, 2026, in digital, audio, and print formats.

Book Details

Title : Show Up to Win: How to Land the Leadership Role You Want

: Authors : Jeffrey Sanders and Kelly O. Kay

: Jeffrey Sanders and Kelly O. Kay Publisher : Harvard Business Review Press

: Harvard Business Review Press Publication Date : July 7, 2026

: July 7, 2026 Formats : Kindle, Audiobook, Hardcover, Audio CD

: Kindle, Audiobook, Hardcover, Audio CD ISBN : 979-8-89279-213-4

: 979-8-89279-213-4 Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org

About Jeff Sanders

Jeff Sanders is a vice chair and co-managing partner of the global CEO & Board of Directors Practice at Heidrick & Struggles. A member of the firm's Global Management Committee, Jeff has spent nearly three decades specializing in CEO and board succession for some of the world's most recognized organizations. Fortune named Jeff to its "40 Under 40—Ones to Watch" list in 2010, and BusinessWeek named him one of the "100 Most Influential Executive Recruiters in the World." Connect with Jeff on LinkedIn.

About Kelly O. Kay

Kelly O. Kay is a partner in Heidrick & Struggles' San Francisco office and serves as global managing partner of the firm's Enterprise Software & AI Practice. A recognized adviser to technology companies worldwide, he specializes in helping organizations build leadership teams and scale growth through executive talent. Kelly's writing has appeared in Harvard Business Review, Forbes, and The Wall Street Journal. His HBR article on resignation best practices "Leave Smart, Land Well" was based on a national survey of more than 6,000 CHROs and senior executives and became one of the publication's most widely read pieces on executive career management. Connect with Kelly on LinkedIn.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles is the world's foremost advisor on executive leadership, driving superior client performance through premier human capital leadership advisory services. For more than 70 years, we have delivered value for our clients by leveraging unrivaled expertise to help organizations discover and enable outstanding leaders and teams. Learn more at www.heidrick.com.

Media Contact

Bianca Wilson

Global Director, Public Relations

Heidrick & Struggles

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SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles