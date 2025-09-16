Heidrick & Struggles to Participate in William Blair's Inaugural Human Capital Services Virtual Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company"), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Tom Monahan and Chief Financial Officer Nirupam Sinha will participate in a virtual fireside chat at William Blair's inaugural Human Capital Services Conference on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 10:00 AM Central Time. Management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. For additional information or to request a meeting, please contact your William Blair sales representative.

Investor Relations Contact:

Vance Edelson

[email protected]

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles