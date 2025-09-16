Heidrick & Struggles to Participate in William Blair's Inaugural Human Capital Services Virtual Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company"), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Tom Monahan and Chief Financial Officer Nirupam Sinha will participate in a virtual fireside chat at William Blair's inaugural Human Capital Services Conference on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 10:00 AM Central Time. Management will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. For additional information or to request a meeting, please contact your William Blair sales representative. 

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is the world's foremost advisor on executive leadership, driving superior client performance through premier human capital leadership advisory services. For more than 70 years, we've delivered value for our clients by leveraging unrivaled expertise to help organizations discover and enable outstanding leaders and teams. Learn more at www.heidrick.com.

