Heil's® Ready Truck Program Provides Quick Solutions for Customers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heil®, part of Environmental Solutions Group and Dover (NYSE: DOV), is proud to offer the growing Ready Truck Program, a leading-edge business model created to alleviate issues that can be caused by delays in the production and delivery of new garbage trucks.

Larry Angel, General Manager of Ready Truck, has a lifetime of experience in the waste industry, both in the solid waste business, as well as his decade-long tenure with Heil®. He described the challenges being faced by haulers and how Ready Truck has aggressively worked to deliver solutions.

"Waste haulers, whether private, public or municipal, don't have the luxury of waiting months for a truck. If you have a new contract, or have lost a truck due to an accident or fire, patience just isn't an option. If they aren't able to get a truck on the route within a short period of time, the impact to their bottom line can be substantial. The Heil® Ready Truck Program enables us to deliver the trucks our customers need, when and where they need them."

Ready Truck has a wide array of completed garbage trucks, in stock and ready for immediate delivery. Angel states, "We always have 25 to 30 completed trucks on the ground and ready for delivery. We've been doing this for so long, we are able to anticipate the needs of our customers, and work extremely hard to ensure that we have the most popular configurations in stock and ready to roll," said Angel, adding, "if the configuration of the stock truck meets the customer requirement, they can ship almost immediately."

For customers in immediate need of a vehicle with specifications not reflected in their stock inventory, Ready Truck has that covered as well. Angel explains, "With vehicles always in production at the factory, we are able to modify a build, but delivery is then based on standard factory throughput. Customers needing product right now are encouraged to choose from our wide assortment of configured vehicles ready to ship."

Heil's experienced sales team, state-of-the-art production facility and skilled workforce are equipped to provide superior quality for every aspect of refuse truck design and construction. Angel states, "Our customers love knowing that when Heil® does something, it's done right, and it's done on time. Our sales and engineering teams really know the business, and can help guide folks through the entire process of spec'ing out a truck. Our production facility provides a full array of services including frame modifications, mechanical and hydraulic work, custom fabrication and more."

As an added bonus over and above the quick delivery time frames, Ready Truck's volume purchasing can actually save their customers money as well. Angel says, "We are one of the largest chassis purchasers in the United States. Many people have become aware that we are able to provide trucks very quickly, but when they find out that we pass our volume pricing on to the end user, it makes dealing with Ready Truck a no-brainer."

Founded in 1901, Heil® is the nation's oldest manufacturer of refuse collection bodies and equipment. They have a long history of working tirelessly to make sure that the quality of their products, and time required for delivery exceeds customer expectations, each and every time. The Ready Truck Program recognizes their customer's challenges, and in the longstanding Heil® tradition, provides real world solutions that improve bottom lines.

For Heil®, world-class quality and customer service aren't just catchy slogans. Chris Knight, Waste Management Director for The City of Stillwater, Oklahoma, states, "We've dealt with numerous other body companies over the years and made the decision to switch to all Heil® in 2014. We've had nothing but great success, and I wish we'd have done it years before. Their delivery timeframes are fast, the bodies are extremely well made and hold up very well. If we were ever in a jam, I know they'd bend over backwards to accommodate us. Everything they do is top notch, I can tell you that as long as I am here, we'll never deal with another body company."

Heil® has a nationwide network of more than 40 dealers in over 60 locations across the United States. To learn more or to locate a dealer closest to you, visit heil.com and click on "Dealer Locator" or call toll free at 1 (800) ASK-HEIL.

About Heil®:

Heil® is one of the world's premier manufacturers of ultra-durable, high-productivity, custom-configured garbage trucks and automation solutions that help customers achieve the lowest cost of ownership. Their refuse collection bodies include a wide variety of front loaders, side loaders, and rear loaders. Heil® bodies are known throughout the waste industry as being legendary for productivity, long life, ease of maintenance, and operator safety. They are proud to be a leader in customer service and provide world-class training, and after-the-sale support. For more information about Heil®, visit heil.com, the Heil Facebook page or follow us on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenues of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

