Heimtextil, the Leading Textile Design Fair, to Focus on AI, Material Innovations and Craftsmanship with Global Partners Alcova Milano and Patricia Urquiola for its 2026 Show

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Design Miami 2025, Alcova Milano will provide a glimpse into its Heimtextil trend presentation, Craft is a Verb by hosting a preview talk at the Miami River Inn on Thursday, December 4th. Craft Is a Verb, which is the central theme for Heimtextil Trends 25/26 examines how making persists as an active, embodied form of knowledge in an age shaped by increasingly technological means of production—most recently artificial intelligence. Alcova will showcase the emergent identity of design practice in relation to fabrics, while highlighting Heimtextil as a global platform to fully present such developments.

Craft is a Verb from Alcova

With 'among-all', Patricia Urquiola presents a new design installation in Hall 3.0 at Heimtextil 2026 in January. Visitors will actively shape the space. Their movements will become part of the installation through AI. Patricia Urquiola demonstrates how textiles function as transformative and intelligent materials. They combine craftsmanship, technology, texture and structure. Textiles thus form the interface between people, materials and machinery.

'among-all' showcases the many possibilities of textiles, from soft, fluid surfaces to structural and rigid forms, revealing how fabric can shape space, gestures and interaction. It is the second chapter in an ongoing exploration of textile thinking. At its core, the installation reflects Patricia Urquiola's research into material innovation and sustainability. It demonstrates how the life cycle of materials can be embedded in the design process from the very beginning, leading to more circular and responsible forms of creation.

"I'm very happy to return to Heimtextil in 2026 with 'among-all', the second chapter of our ongoing exploration into textile thinking. This new landscape listens and responds, inviting visitors to gently activate the space through their presence," says Patricia Urquiola.

Heimtextil will take place from 13 to 16 January 2026.

