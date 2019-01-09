HEINEKEN Debuts Heineken® 0.0: Same Premium Quality And Taste, With Zero Alcohol And Only 69 Calories

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HEINEKEN USA presents its latest and most exciting innovation, Heineken® 0.0, an alcohol-free malt beverage brewed with a unique recipe for a distinct, balanced taste – with only 69 calories per bottle. Heineken®'s Master Brewers created the new zero-alcohol option using only natural ingredients, resulting in a brew for beer lovers, by beer lovers.

With holistic wellbeing and mindful drinking on the rise, Heineken 0.0 is the perfect addition to a beer drinker's portfolio, allowing them to do more without giving up the drink they love. In fact, this inspired the brand's new global campaign platform, #NowYouCan, which will come to life through a national marketing program unprecedented for the category, which showcases the wide range of fun, social occasions Heineken®0.0 creates.

The campaign kicks off with a series of five TV and digital spots, including 'Now You Can: Presentation' which debuted this week, as well as four additional spots launching throughout 2019, including Now You Can: Backstage,' 'Now You Can: Parking,' and 'Now You Can: Gas Station.' Each spot highlights the inclusiveness of Heineken® 0.0 to all moments and social occasions, which might call for a great tasting beer, but not for the alcohol.

"For the U.S., the time has come for an innovation that disrupts the category and offers a new take on how and when people enjoy beer," said Jonnie Cahill, Chief Marketing Officer, HEINEKEN USA. "Heineken 0.0 brings an incredible beer taste to the non-alcoholic space and opens a world of opportunity for people to come together and enjoy a brew that expands drinking occasions—not limits them.

The most challenging brewing process of his career, Willem van Waesberghe, Global Craft and Brew Master at HEINEKEN, stated; "Removing alcohol from regular 5% Heineken would have been easy, but it wouldn't deliver the same premium beer taste that Heineken is known for. Heineken 0.0 is brewed from scratch and has a perfectly balanced taste with refreshing fruity notes and soft, malty finish."

The launch of Heineken® 0.0 in the U.S. represents a significant investment for the brand, which has seen strong growth in the zero-alcohol segment in other markets. Now available in more than 30 markets around the world, Heineken® 0.0 is available for purchase in both on and off-trade retail channels nationwide in cans and bottles. Finally, a zero-alcohol brew that delivers on taste and never compromises on quality, so consumers can now enjoy a beer whenever they want, wherever they want.

