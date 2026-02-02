Heineken® House Brings Back the Brews and Beats to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with Can't Miss Line-Up

One of the buzziest destinations at the festival will set the stage to connect fans over beer, music and good times with Sean Paul, Coi Leray, Big Boi and more

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heineken is returning to the desert with the iconic Heineken house - a high energy hub built to reward social connection, where brews and beats bring fans together. This year's Heineken House brings a refreshed spirit and structure that makes it easier than ever to turn fellow fans into new friends.

As one of Coachella's longest standing partners, Heineken has made the Heineken House a must-visit destination both weekends, where festivalgoers come together to immerse themselves in music, culture, and collective vibes. For 2026, music legends such as Sean Paul and Big Boi will be accompanied by Wale and Motion City Soundtrack, along with a range of hip-hop, rap, EDM artists that are sure to bring the party to the desert.

Heineken House Line-Up:

Weekend 1:

Friday, April 10: Wale, Robin Shulz, Zerb, Kryptogram, Sander Kleinenberg

Saturday, April 11: Sean Paul, Coi Leray, Andruss, Joshwa, Niiko X Swae, REDKE

Sunday, April 12: Motion City Soundtrack, Less Than Jake, Nimino, Oskar Med K, Mild Minds

Weekend 2:

Friday, April 17: Wale, Robin Shulz, Zerb, Kryptogram, Sander Kleinenberg

Saturday, April 18: Big Boi, Coi Leray, Andruss, Joshwa, Niiko X Swae, REDKE

Sunday, April 19: Motion City Soundtrack, Less Than Jake, Nimino, Oskar Med K, Mild Minds

"Heineken House emits a magnetic energy that fans seek out year after year. It has become an iconic destination where fans connect, socialize and enjoy a music experience unlike any other on the festival grounds. Beyond this stellar line-up, we'll be announcing even more surprises for the Heineken House in the coming months that will further cement it as the destination for social connection on festival grounds," said Guilherme de Marchi Retz, Marketing VP of Heineken at HEINEKEN USA.

Heineken will have its full portfolio of iconic brews available across festival grounds:

Festival-goers are invited to visit the Heineken House April 10-12 and 17-19, 2025, to experience the best beats beer has to offer. There's more exciting news to come on what Heineken will be activating around during this year's Coachella, so don't forget to follow along @Heineken_US or use the hashtag #HeinekenHouse to catch all the festival highlights this year.

