Heineken Taps Local Artists to Celebrate Major League Soccer Stars in Revamped Man of the Match Program

Heineken has been the official beer of MLS since 2015 and has been awarding The Man of the Match trophy since 2018. Atlanta United, Inter Miami CF, Orlando City, D.C. United and New York City FC each award their own Man of the Match after every home game through a trophy presentation immediately following the game. The honor is given to the top performing player of the match.

"We're fiercely passionate about supporting the growth of MLS here in the US," said Pattie Falch, Director of Partnerships and Consumer Experience at HEINEKEN USA. "By working with local artists to create their own unique versions of the trophy for their home teams, we're inviting even more fans to watch what happens on the fields this season."

As part of the refreshed Man of the Match program, each of more than 50 home games at the participating clubs will feature its own trophy design, each applied to a custom metal Predator Adidas soccer cleat.

Heineken is partnering with the following artists to create each trophy:

Atlanta United

George F. Baker III , @gfb3

, @gfb3 Yoyo Ferro , @yoyoferro

Inter Miami CF

Douglas Hoekzema , @hoxxoh

, @hoxxoh Brian Butler , @upperhandart

Orlando City

Christian Stanley , @cstanleycreative

, @cstanleycreative Chaya Av, @chayaav_

Boy Kong, @boykong

D.C. United

Tenbeete Solomon, @trapxbob

JD Deardourff, @jddeardourff

Kelly Towles , @kellytowles

New York City FC

Andrea von Bujdoss ,@queenandreaone

,@queenandreaone Adam Kiyoshi Fujita , @adamfu

, @adamfu Wildred "Bio" Feliciano, @tatscru

Find out who receives the Man of the Match trophy by following #HeinekenMOTM on social media all season long.

About HEINEKEN USA

SOURCE Heineken USA