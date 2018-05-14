Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings

Working with Oracle, Heineken Urban Polo has helped revolutionize the "Sport of Kings" through a digital concierge on today's most popular social platforms, whilst including all the flagship event's key information. Using a conversational bot accessed via Facebook Messenger, users are able to quickly and easily find directions, on-site activity times (parades, DJ sessions, bar locations, etc.), match times, polo rules, player details and more.

Oracle Intelligent Bots uses deep learning-based natural language understanding (NLU) to comprehend and determine intent of end-user conversations. It can then help companies, such as Heineken Urban Polo, process these conversations, integrate each with existing business application data, and automatically respond within context. It also allows Heineken Urban Polo to directly contact customers and followers with important information in a personal and non-invasive manner.

"Oracle Cloud has significantly enhanced the customer experience through more personalized communication," said Simon Wilson, director, Heineken Urban Polo. "Attendees can get all the information they want, when they want, through the messaging tools they're already using. The digital concierge has been very well received and we are looking to continue testing as we expand the event series later this year."

Heineken Urban Polo showcases a fusion of sport and music in the heart of New Zealand. The match is played on a significantly smaller playing field, bringing the game as close to spectators as possible, while also featuring not-to-be-missed musicians, including Kilter and Miami Horror. Heineken Urban Polo is a four game series played in various locations including Auckland, Christchurch, Hamilton and Wellington.

"Events have truly become a digital experience through mobile ticket sales, mobile entrance, photos, videos and social sharing," said Duncan Richards, Digital Specialist, Oracle Australia and New Zealand. "By engaging with customers on platforms they already use and leveraging emerging technologies, mobile devices can now become intimate, personal experiences. We are excited to work with organizations like Heineken Urban Polo who are focused on creating the ultimate fan experience."

The solution was implemented in four weeks in conjunction with Oracle gold-level OPN partners, Friday Solutions and Eyemagnet.

