Oracle Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites

AI-powered recruiting capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM help organizations improve candidate experiences, accelerate hiring, and support skills-based talent acquisition

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites. The report evaluated Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting and Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting Booster, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Oracle also ranked second in the Core Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) Use Case, third in the Extended AI and Extended CRM Use Cases, and fourth in the High-Volume Hiring Use Case in the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites report.

"Talent acquisition teams are facing increasing pressure as they navigate evolving candidate expectations, persistent skills shortages, and growing demands for faster, more personalized hiring experiences," said Nagaraj Nadendla, senior vice president of HCM product development, Oracle. "Oracle Recruiting and Oracle Recruiting Booster help our customers address this complexity with embedded AI capabilities that simplify recruiting processes, improve recruiter efficiency, and support skills-based talent strategies. We believe our position as a Leader in this report reflects our ongoing focus on helping organizations build a more agile, connected workforce."

Oracle Recruiting and Oracle Recruiting Booster help organizations enhance the candidate experience, grow talent pools, drive internal mobility, and streamline the hiring process with powerful agentic applications and AI agent capabilities. Oracle Cloud HCM's AI-powered recruiting capabilities enable organizations to benefit from:

Optimized candidate sourcing and screening: Helps recruiting teams identify qualified candidates faster, improve hiring decisions, and reduce time-to-hire.

Helps recruiting teams identify qualified candidates faster, improve hiring decisions, and reduce time-to-hire. Personalized candidate engagement: Helps recruiting teams improve candidate experiences, increase response rates, and strengthen employer branding.

Helps recruiting teams improve candidate experiences, increase response rates, and strengthen employer branding. Skills-based hiring and internal mobility: Helps organizations expand talent pools, support career growth, and improve workforce agility.

Helps organizations expand talent pools, support career growth, and improve workforce agility. Increased recruiter productivity: Helps recruiting teams automate manual tasks, streamline hiring workflows, and improve operational efficiency.

Helps recruiting teams automate manual tasks, streamline hiring workflows, and improve operational efficiency. Connected interview and hiring workflows: Helps recruiting teams improve collaboration, accelerate hiring processes, and increase hiring consistency.

Helps recruiting teams improve collaboration, accelerate hiring processes, and increase hiring consistency. Embedded hiring analytics and insights: Helps organizations improve recruiting visibility, optimize talent strategies, and support data-driven decision-making.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Cloud HCM provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce. To learn more about Oracle Cloud HCM, visit oracle.com/human-capital-management/

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites, Analysts: Rania Stewart, Jackie Watrous, Hiten Sheth, 8 May, 2026.

Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites, Analysts: Rania Stewart, Jackie Watrous, Hiten Sheth, 8 May, 2026.

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About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that help organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle