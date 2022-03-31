HEINEKEN USA Partners with Black Ambition to Support Minority Entrepreneurs

Partnership is one of three new platforms within HEINEKEN USA's community engagement program

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HEINEKEN USA and Black Ambition , a non-profit created by Pharrell Williams to close the opportunity and wealth gap by supporting Black and Latinx entrepreneurs, today announced a partnership to provide funding and mentorship opportunities to Black and Latinx founders across the US. The partnership builds upon HEINEKEN USA's responsible stewardship commitment to support the economic development and empowerment of underrepresented and under-resourced communities.

As the sole beverage and alcohol sponsor, HEINEKEN USA will bolster Black Ambition's vision through financial and event support, as well as through unique content and personalized executive coaching sessions for founders in the Black Ambition network. In addition to a monetary donation, HEINEKEN USA will lead a Learning Lab Series that leverages HEINEKEN USA expertise to discuss building an innovative and category-defining business. Additionally, HEINEKEN USA will sponsor Black Ambition's podcast and the "Decode the Encoded" speaker series to discuss practical problems that founders face.

"Understanding that financial and professional support are crucial for entrepreneurs and small businesses to succeed, we're excited to begin our work with Black Ambition to achieve our shared vision of building inclusive communities and closing the opportunity gap," said Josephine Bertrams SVP and chief corporate affairs officer of HEINEKEN USA. "HEINEKEN USA employees will donate their time and skills to support emerging entrepreneurs who will go on to create a better future for all, and we're looking forward to learning from these inspiring leaders through this partnership. We're equally as honored to help play a small role in their success."

Partnering with Black Ambition is one of the key platforms within HEINEKEN USA's community engagement strategy. Collaborating with its employee resource groups, consumers and distributor partners, HEINEKEN USA aims to create a lasting impact in communities by focusing on initiatives that promote social justice as well as those that advocate for racial, gender and LGTBQ+ equality. To accomplish this, HEINEKEN USA has also launched a self-service platform, Community Compass, to help employees identify volunteer opportunities and empower them to give back to their communities in ways that are meaningful to them. Employees at HEINEKEN USA are awarded with two additional days of paid time off every calendar year, a unique benefit to make community service more accessible for all.

"We are excited about this partnership. The opportunity for our entrepreneurs to have access, mentorship and strategic support from the HEINEKEN USA team will be extremely valuable along their entrepreneurial journey," said Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition.

The launch of this partnership supports HEINEKEN's Brew a Better World ambitions aimed at creating a positive impact on the environment, social sustainability, and the responsible consumption of alcohol. Working with Black Ambition builds upon HEINEKEN USA's inclusion and diversity commitment to its consumers, colleagues, and communities – notably adding to the expansive list of alliances with groups such as Vital Voices , the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation , and Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute , and more.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken® – the world's most international beer brand, Heineken® 0.0 – an alcohol-free beer innovation, the Dos Equis Franchise, and the Tecate Franchise. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Tiger Beer, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Birra Moretti, Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

About Black Ambition

Black Ambition was founded in 2020 by Pharrell Williams to work towards closing the opportunity and wealth gap through entrepreneurship. Black Ambition invests capital, mentorship and resources in startups founded by Black and Latinx entrepreneurs and HBCU affiliates. Since launching, Black Ambition has awarded over $3.2 million dollars to 34 founders innovating across technology, consumer goods and services, healthcare and design.

SOURCE HEINEKEN USA