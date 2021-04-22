HEINEKEN USA to be Exclusive Beer & Hard Seltzer Partner of UBS Arena, New York's Premier Entertainment and Sports Venue and Future Home of the New York Islanders

Through this partnership, HEINEKEN USA will be the exclusive marketer of the entire beer category at the arena, including alcohol-free beer, cider and hard seltzer. As a founding partner of UBS Arena, exclusive beer of the four-time Stanley Cup champion New York Islanders and an official partner of the UBS Arena Concert Series , this is one of HEINEKEN USA's most exciting sports and entertainment partnerships to date.

"It's an incredible opportunity to be a founding partner of this new state of the art arena. Through modern design inspiration, Heineken®'s branded bars will bring sports fans and concertgoers an unforgettable experience," said Jonnie Cahill, HEINEKEN USA CMO. "As the first imported beer to arrive in New York once prohibition ended in 1933, we wanted to give fans that same exciting experience when they return to entertainment venues this fall."

As part of the partnership, there will be four Heineken® branded bars throughout the arena, each uniquely designed to evoke a boutique hospitality experience. Inspired by iconic New York landmarks, Heineken® will bring a modern interpretation of classic East Coast architecture in each of its branded bars.

Notably, one of Heineken®'s branded spaces includes an outdoor terrace bar designed with the fan experience in mind. The open-air setting with views of historic Belmont Park will be a memorable place for fans to gather for a refreshing Heineken® as the action unfolds.

As part of the exclusive partnership with the team, Heineken® and the New York Islanders will codevelop programming that includes strategic branding and in-market fan activations.

"Their rich history and proud New York heritage makes Heineken® the ideal foundational partner to complement UBS Arena's timeless and classic design and further enhance our guest experience," said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group and leader of the arena project. "Together we look forward to welcoming home the New York Islanders and live entertainment audiences this fall to the last great arena built for this generation."

UBS Arena is a $1.1 billion multipurpose arena under construction and development next to the Belmont Park racetrack. The world-class entertainment venue will feature today's advanced technology and premium amenities and is one of the few venues in the world designed for music and built for hockey. The state of the art arena will deliver an unmatched live entertainment experience for artists, athletes and guests alike with clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena will open for the 2021-22 National Hockey League season this fall and host more than 150 sports and live entertainment events annually. For more information about the construction of UBS Arena and its upcoming events, visit www.UBSArena.com .

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken® – the world's most international beer brand, Heineken® 0.0 – an alcohol-free beer innovation, the Dos Equis Franchise, the Tecate Franchise, and AriZona SunRise Hard Seltzer. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Tiger Beer, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Birra Moretti, Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena is New York's next premier entertainment and sports venue and future home of the New York Islanders. Located at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, the state of the art facility is projected to open for the 2021-22 National Hockey League season and will host more than 150 major events annually. The arena and surrounding development are expected to create 10,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent jobs, generating approximately $25 billion in economic activity over the term of the lease.

Developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Sterling Project Development, UBS Arena is poised to be one of the area's – and the nation's – most prestigious and appealing venues for musical acts, events and performers of all genres, and will create a unique entertainment experience for artists and audiences alike. The venue is being constructed with a fan-first approach that leverages sophisticated engineering acoustics to amplify the audio experience, high-resolution LED displays and will include the largest scoreboard in New York.

UBS Arena will offer the highest-end amenities and customer service, through VIP suites and clubs that merge boutique hospitality with live entertainment. Clubs and suites will have a timeless design inspired by classic, well known New York establishments and will offer premier views of the bowl. Complementing UBS Arena, Belmont Park's campus will comprise of 315,000 square feet of luxury retail and will include a 4-star boutique hotel.

UBS Arena is being built to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards for New Construction. In an effort to build a greener future and minimize environmental impact, UBS Arena intends on being 100% carbon neutral, utilizing renewable energy by 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern seaboard.

About the New York Islanders

Founded in 1972, the New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and 19 consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders have had nine members inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and play in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference.

The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is finishing construction and will be the team's new, state of the art home starting with the 2021-22 NHL season.

