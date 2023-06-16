Helcim helps small businesses tap out on pricey Point-of-Sale systems and unveils new Smart Terminal

Small businesses can continue to benefit from Helcim's low Interchange Plus pricing model while accepting payment using the standalone, wireless device.

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Helcim, a payments company committed to making payments easier, affordable and authentically human, has announced the release of the Helcim Smart Terminal. The new standalone, wireless device comes preloaded with Helcim's POS app, enabling merchants to accept in-person credit and debit payments via tap, chip and PIN.

The new credit card machine, which runs on Android, is an easy-to-use solution that eliminates the need for managing multiple devices. In just one powerful terminal, you can process payments, manage inventory, and print or email receipts.

Helcim's newest in-person payments equipment - The Helcim Smart Terminal. (CNW Group/Helcim)
"We anticipate the Smart Terminal to be a game-changer for the small businesses we serve" shares Nic Beique, Helcim Founder & CEO. "Our new equipment offers the all-in-one wireless capabilities that merchants have come to expect from payments hardware, while benefiting from Helcim's affordable interchange plus fee model which saves businesses 25% on average."

The device will be available this Summer for the low cost of $349USD ($429CAD) and is free of contracts or monthly fees. It is easy to set-up right out of the box and comes with a built-in printer and complementary receipt rolls making it easy for businesses to start processing right away.

"Affordability is one of our core brand pillars and with every product we launch, we strive to ensure savings comes through for our merchants," explains Head of Product Dagan Cardinal. "In addition to a highly competitive upfront cost and interchange plus pricing, our Smart Terminal offers unlimited users, which means that businesses can give access to each of their staff without incurring additional fees. And, as with all Helcim products, the Smart Terminal comes with excellent customer service from the Helcim Merchant Experience team."

The Helcim Smart Terminal is available for pre-orders through the Helcim equipment store after signup. For more information on the Helcim Smart Terminal, please visit our website.

About Helcim

Helcim is on a mission to be the world's most loved payments company by giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich our communities. The company delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable payment experience with a human touch. Helcim serves thousands of businesses in Canada and the US across 800 different industries, processing billions in payments each year.

