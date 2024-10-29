Helcim introduces hassle-free automated billing for businesses across North America
Oct 29, 2024, 10:00 ET
Merchants can set payments on autopilot with Helcim's Recurring Payments
CALGARY, AB, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Helcim, a leading payment solutions provider in North America, is excited to announce the launch of its Recurring Payments tool, designed to eliminate the need for manual billing. With this powerful tool, businesses can now customize and automate their payment collections, resulting in freeing up their valuable time to focus on growth.
Recurring Payments allow businesses of all sizes to set up tailored billing schedules for their clients, automatically collecting payments as they come due. Whether it's managing client retainers, memberships, payment plans, lessons, or donations, Helcim's powerful platform ensures that the merchants never have to manually bill a customer again.
"At Helcim, we're committed to providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive." said Nic Beique, CEO of Helcim. "With Recurring Payments , we aim to take the burden of repetitive billing off our merchants' shoulders, allowing them to put their payments on autopilot."
Key features of Helcim Recurring Payments:
Why Helcim?
Helcim is trusted by businesses across North America for its transparent pricing, friendly customer support, and commitment to making payment processing simple. By introducing Recurring Payments, Helcim further enhances its suite of tools that help businesses grow without the hassle of manual billing.
Ready to automate your payments?
To learn more about Helcim's Recurring Payments and to start automating your billing, visit the link.
About Helcim
Helcim is on a mission to be the world's most loved payments company by giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich our communities. The company delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable payment experience with a human touch. Helcim serves tens of thousands of businesses in Canada and the US across 800 different industries, processing billions in payments each year.
For more information about Helcim and its services, please visit www.helcim.com.
SOURCE Helcim
