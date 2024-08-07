The integration simplifies accounts receivables by offering real-time invoice syncing and effortless payment acceptance.

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Helcim, a payments company focused on small businesses, has launched Helcim Automated Invoice Payments for QuickBooks Online. This new integration offers real-time invoice syncing and effortless payment acceptance, simplifying accounts receivables for small business owners, accountants, and bookkeepers.

Helcim Launches Automated Invoice Payments for QuickBooks Online (CNW Group/Helcim)

The integration builds on Helcim's existing offerings for accountants and bookkeepers which includes a robust integration with Xero. The company has doubled down on this commitment with this new integration due to the demand from this industry for more flexible and affordable payment solutions built into the accounting software they are already using.

"Our Automated Invoice Payments for QuickBooks Online simplifies invoice processing and cuts costs," said Nic Beique, CEO of Helcim. "This integration will bring significant savings for our merchants. By reducing manual invoice work and lowering transaction fees with our interchange plus pricing, we help small businesses save both time and money".

Merchants who use QuickBooks Online and want to benefit from Helcim's affordable payment processing can connect their Helcim account to QuickBooks Online directly in only a few easy steps. Once connected, invoices created by the merchant in QuickBooks Online automatically sync with Helcim and their customers can pay by credit card or ACH. The real-time sync feature updates QuickBooks automatically when an invoice is paid through Helcim, reducing manual entry errors and saving valuable time.

About Helcim

Helcim is on a mission to be the world's most loved payments company by giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich our communities. The company delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable payment experience with a human touch. Helcim serves thousands of businesses in Canada and the US across 800 different industries, processing billions in payments each year.

