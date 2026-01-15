Helcim Launches Payment Extension Letting Merchants Self-Integrate into Existing Software

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Helcim, a payments company dedicated to serving growing business owners with transparent and affordable payment solutions, today announced the launch of the Helcim Payment Extension. This innovative tool allows merchants to seamlessly integrate Helcim's payment processing into the web-based business software they already use, eliminating the need to compromise between integrated workflows and fair pricing.

Helcim Payment Extension in use at healthcare clinic (CNW Group/Helcim)

For too long, scaling business owners have faced a difficult choice: stick with the specialized software that runs their operations—such as scheduling, inventory, or accounting tools—and accept the limited, often expensive payment options bundled with them, or manage payments separately and deal with disjointed records. Many vertical software providers offer only a single payment processor, frequently charging high flat rates (often 2.9% or higher) that eat into margins as a business grows.

The Helcim Payment Extension changes the landscape by enabling merchants to "bring their own payments" to their favorite browser-based software. By installing a simple browser extension, businesses can connect their existing workflow directly to Helcim. This integration allows transaction data to flow seamlessly from the software to Helcim's payment interface and back again - ensuring invoices are marked paid and books are balanced without manual data entry.

"Finally, we don't have to choose between our favorite clinic software and fair payment rates," said Jedd Ylagan, owner of Kinetically Whole Therapies and a Helcim beta user. "The workflow is seamless—our staff operates exactly as they always have—but now we are saving significantly on every transaction without compromising the client experience."

At launch, the Helcim Payment Extension supports over 20 popular software platforms, with plans to support over 100 integrations by the end of the year. This rapid expansion ensures that a vast range of industries, from healthcare and automotive to professional services, can access the benefits of Helcim's interchange-plus pricing.

"We believe merchants deserve to be in control of their financial partnerships," said Nic Beique, CEO and Founder of Helcim. "Business owners shouldn't be forced to overpay for payments just to use the operational software they love. This extension restores the power of choice, allowing merchants to pair the best tools for their business with the transparent, affordable payments they deserve."

Merchants can download the Helcim Payment Extension and get started immediately. Helcim offers free signup with no monthly fees, no setup fees, and no long-term contracts, utilizing an affordable, volume-based interchange-plus pricing model designed to help businesses keep more of what they earn.

For more information or to download the extension, visit https://www.helcim.com/payment-extension/

About Helcim



Helcim is the smarter payment platform for scaling business owners. Helcim creates payments that fuel ambition by offering a merchant platform made for growth, radically transparent pricing that scales with your business, and an amazing service experience loved by owners. Helcim serves tens of thousands of merchants across North America, processing billions in payments annually across 800 different industries.

