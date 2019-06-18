Helen Moore, PhD, Joins Applied BioMath, LLC, as Director of Applied Mathematics

CONCORD, Mass., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry leader in applying mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to accelerate and de-risk drug research and development, is proud to welcome Helen Moore, PhD, as Director of Applied Mathematics. In this role, Dr. Moore will focus on quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) modeling and rigorous model evaluation, as well as selection of optimal combination drug regimens.

Dr. Moore brings 24 years of experience to the position, having received her PhD in mathematics in 1995 from Stony Brook University. She was a faculty member at Bowdoin College for three years and Stanford University for four years, and was Associate Director of the American Institute of Mathematics for four years. While in academia, she won two teaching awards and received a National Science Foundation grant for her research, which included optimizing treatments for hepatitis C, HIV, leukemia, and lymphoma. She left academia in 2006 to work at Genentech, then later worked at Certara, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and AstraZeneca, before joining Applied BioMath in May 2019.

Dr. Moore has provided modeling support for both large and small molecules, for a wide variety of indications including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, immuno-oncology, oncology, and virology. She is known for her expertise in optimizing doses and schedules for treatment regimens that include multiple drugs. Dr. Moore has also served in leadership roles in the International Society of Pharmacometrics (ISoP), the American Mathematical Society (AMS), and the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM).

In 2018, Dr. Moore was elected a Fellow of SIAM with the following citation: "For impactful industrial application of mathematical modeling in oncology, immunology, and virology. For mentoring, teaching, and leadership."

"We are very excited to welcome Helen to Applied BioMath. Her expansive industry experience and involvement with the math community make her a key addition to the team," said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Applied BioMath.

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI) approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

