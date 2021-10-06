Helia Care Names Gregg Smith as its Chief Commercial Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helia Care—the first software company to capitalize on cloud-based technology to reimagine transaction processes between health systems and the medical device industry—has appointed Gregg Smith as Chief Commercial Officer. Smith will be responsible for driving the company's commercial business growth and strategic direction while driving revenue and scaling the sales organization.

"Gregg brings a strong background in sales, marketing, and leadership, specific to the healthcare industry," said Helia Care Chief Executive Officer Grant Siders. "His skill set and experience will help equip our team to deliver value for healthcare organizations and we are excited to have him join the Helia Care executive team."

Smith brings more than 25 years of healthcare sales and marketing leadership experience to Helia Care. Most recently, Smith was Vice President and General Manager of all patient-facing clinical technologies at Provider Clinical Solutions, a business unit of Sharecare Inc. In his tenure at the company, he was responsible for the profit and loss of a $20 million dollar business, with multiple product lines, Remote Patient Monitoring for chronic disease, Inpatient and Outpatient Diabetes Management, and Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation. Starting in 2019, due to the COVID pandemic, these patient-facing programs were reconfigured and pivoted to be delivered in a virtual environment. He also led a team of sales executives, account managers, and hospital-based employees, and was responsible for the acquisition of another company. Smith earned his Bachelor's degree in business administration from West Virginia University

"When it comes to improving workflows and improving margins, Cloud-based technologies are the greatest opportunity for health systems and Helia Care intends to lead the way which is what attracted me to this position," said Smith. "I look forward to applying the Helia approach to help our clients with strategies to meet their goals and to help them address their greatest challenges."

At the center of the Helia Care model is the Helia Connect® platform, the industry's first Cloud platform in which medical device companies and hospitals can quickly connect. Hospitals and medical device suppliers use Helia Connect® to conduct real-time contracting and case-to-invoice transactions over the HIPPA-compliant, comprehensive, secure, and confidential multi-sided Helia Connect® platform.

When more than 40 million annual orders are placed within the U.S. health system, taking approximately 51 million hours to process, moving this transaction process into the Cloud will make a difference. Based on 40 million orders, Helia Care calculates moving the current manual, paper processes to the Cloud can result in $12.4B in savings for the healthcare industry. Smith will play an instrumental role as Helia Care collaborates closely with its clients to prioritize Cloud technology implementation.

About Helia Care. Helia Care is driving innovation and implementation of cloud-based healthcare software solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems. Helia Care developed the proprietary Helia Connect® solution, the industry's first cloud platform that automates OR clinical and non-clinical workflows and delivers real-time accurate data. Helia Connect® enables hospitals and suppliers to connect, contract, and real-time transact 100% in the Cloud. Visit www.heliacare.com to learn more.

