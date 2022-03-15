Helicopter Engines Market to Record a CAGR of 3.59% by 2026| Technavio

Mar 15, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The helicopter engines market is expected to grow by USD 2.80 bn from 2021 to 2026. Technavio estimates that the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% during this period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Helicopter Engines Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the helicopter engines market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include General Electric Co., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, Rostec State Corp., Safran SA, and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.
The report covers the following areas:
- Helicopter Engines Market size
- Helicopter Engines Market trends
- Helicopter Engines Market industry analysis
Helicopter Engines Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges
The increase in the adoption of helicopters in multiple applications is driving the helicopter engines market growth. Helicopters are cost-effective compared with fixed-wing aircraft due to low purchase and operating costs. They are ideal for placing or removing large objects from inaccessible locations. Furthermore, police departments and other law enforcement agencies use helicopters to search for and pursue suspects. Advancements in helicopter technology, coupled with efficient and safe operations, have increased the demand for helicopters for various applications. Thus, such factors will propel the market growth during the forecast period.
Barriers in the adoption of new technology and equipment are challenging the helicopter engines market growth. Vendors are required to adhere to the stringent regulatory norms formulated by government agencies and aviation authorities. Military forces often face difficulties while adopting new technologies as they soon become obsolete. The advancement rate is high in missile technology, rocket-propelled grenades, and other systems that are installed in military helicopters. However, adopting each new technology is challenging, as it would result in the downtime of crafts. In addition, technologically advanced equipment goes through rigorous testing and evaluation processes before certification. Such strict regulations may result in hampering the market growth during the forecast period.
Helicopter Engines Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- End-user
- Military
- Commercial
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Helicopter Engines Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist helicopter engines market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the helicopter engines market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the helicopter engines market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of helicopter engines market vendors
|
Helicopter Engines Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.80 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.00
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
General Electric Co., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, Rostec State Corp., Safran SA, and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01 Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Aerospace and defense
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Marketing and sales
2.2.5 Aftermarket and service
2.2.6 Industry innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 20201 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 17: Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 18: Military - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 19: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 20: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by End user
Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End user
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 36 Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increase in adoption of helicopters in multiple applications
8.1.2 Strategic collaborations
8.1.3 Increasing operations in commercial helicopter industry
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Barriers in adoption of new technology and equipment
8.2.2 High cost associated with helicopter engines
8.2.3 Failure of helicopter engines during operation and delays
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 New technologies gaining ground
8.3.2 Investments in research and development of new engine models
8.3.3 Introduction of 3D printing technology
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 40: Industry Risk
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 General Electric Co.
Exhibit 43: General Electric Co. - Overview
Exhibit 44: General Electric Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 45: General Electric Co.-Key news
Exhibit 46: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 47: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
10.4 Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Exhibit 48: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 49: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 50: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. - Key offerings
10.5 Honeywell International Inc.
Exhibit 51: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 52: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 53: Honeywell International Inc.-Key news
Exhibit 54: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 55: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
Exhibit 56: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 57: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 58: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
10.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Exhibit 60: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 61: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 62: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 63: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.
Exhibit 64: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 65: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 66: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 67: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus
10.9 Rolls-Royce Plc
Exhibit 68: Rolls-Royce Plc - Overview
Exhibit 69: Rolls-Royce Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Rolls-Royce Plc-Key news
Exhibit 71: Rolls-Royce Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Rolls-Royce Plc - Segment focus
10.10 Rostec State Corp.
Exhibit 73: Rostec State Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 74: Rostec State Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 75: Rostec State Corp. - Key offerings
10.11 Safran SA
Exhibit 76: Safran SA - Overview
Exhibit 77: Safran SA - Business segments
Exhibit 78: Safran SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 79: Safran SA - Segment focus
10.12 Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.
Exhibit 80: Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 81: Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 82: Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 86: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
