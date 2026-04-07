Helio Genomics Appoints Experienced Healthcare Technology Executive John Doyle to its Board of Directors

Board appointment strengthens governance, innovation strategy, and long–term value creation in AI–driven early disease detection.

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helio Genomics, Inc., an AI-powered TechBio company focused on early cancer detection, today announced the appointment of John Doyle to its Board of Directors.

Doyle is a seasoned healthcare technology executive with decades of experience in digital transformation and innovation. He currently serves as Global Chief Technology Officer for Healthcare & Life Sciences at Microsoft, where he works with organizations across the healthcare ecosystem to modernize technology platforms, strengthen data foundations, and responsibly adopt cloud and AI capabilities in regulated environments.1

"As we continue to build a durable, innovation–driven company focused on early disease detection, John brings a valuable perspective shaped by deep experience at the intersection of healthcare and technology," said Dr. Bharat Tewarie, Chief Executive Officer of Helio Genomics. "His insight into technology governance and long–term innovation strategy will strengthen our Board and support Helio's long–term mission."

As a member of the Board of Directors, Doyle will contribute an independent perspective on technology governance, innovation strategy, and long-term value creation, informed by his experience across the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem.

"Early disease detection is an important and complex challenge for healthcare," said Doyle. "I am honored to join the Helio Genomics Board of Directors and to contribute my experience in technology strategy and governance to support the company's long-term mission."

About Helio Genomics

Helio Genomics is a commercial-stage, AI-powered TechBio company advancing diagnostics for early cancer detection and minimal residual disease monitoring.2 Its advanced multi-analyte blood-based platform harnesses machine learning and deep learning to detect cancer biomarkers, enabling clinicians and patients to respond decisively against cancer. For more information, visit www.heliogenomics.com.

Media Contact: Danielle Fox, [email protected], (360) 509-9527

________________________________ 1 John Doyle serves on the Helio Genomics Board of Directors in a personal capacity. His service does not represent the views of, or constitute an endorsement by Microsoft. 2 https://heliogenomics.com/technology

SOURCE Helio Genomics