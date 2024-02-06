Helio Genomics Appoints Gary Frazier as Chief Growth Officer for the Early Cancer Detection Company

Brings deep expertise in healthcare strategy, management and technology.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helio Genomics, an AI-driven healthcare company specializing in diagnostics technology and test development for cancer detection, has announced that Gary Frazier has been selected as Chief Growth Officer for the firm. Frazier brings extensive experience in several key aspects of healthcare to the position.

Frazier is the founder and CEO of two revolutionary healthcare entities. Worksite Labs is an innovative diagnostic laboratory company that grew into one of the largest decentralized laboratory networks in the United States. OM Healthcare is a digital front door software for direct-to-consumer healthcare. His experience also includes executive positions in several aspects of healthcare systems management.

He served as Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions for Paladin Healthcare where he developed marketing and business strategies to identify markets, facilitate contacts and negotiate with prospective hospitals and health systems for potential mergers and acquisitions throughout the United States, as well as providing oversight and management for the delivery of all business development functions.

As Vice President of Strategy and Business Development with Dignity Health, Frazier was responsible for strategic planning, service line extension and growth for three hospitals in central California. That role also included leadership of communications and business development functions.

With 24 years of business development experience and 19 years of hospital and health system expertise, Frazier's thought leadership in the new frontier of healthcare strategy, technology and innovation has increased access and leveled the playing field for receiving quality care. His leadership and expertise provide a valuable resource for strategic business planning, growth strategy, integrated delivery systems, payor and managed care contracting, program development, mergers, acquisitions, physician networks and alignment strategy.

"We are very pleased to welcome Gary to the Helio team," said Helio Genomics CEO Justin Chen Li. "The impressive depth and breadth of his experience in the healthcare sector are a perfect match for our strategic direction. We look forward to his contributions in helping us achieve our goals for transforming early cancer diagnosis and saving lives."

Helio developed the MESA approach for data analysis, a flexible and sensitive method for capturing and integrating a diverse range of epigenetic features in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) using a single experimental assay. The company is also the creator of ECLIPSE, a custom next-generation sequencing assay platform for data collection. In addition, Helio has developed the HelioLiver test, a multi-analyte blood test designed to aid in the detection of liver cancers.

For information on Helio Genomics and its innovative solutions for early cancer detection, visit www.heliogenomics.com.

About Helio Genomics
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Helio Genomics is a cancer diagnostics technology and test developer. The company focuses on creating and advancing cutting-edge AI-enabled technologies to detect and screen for cancer at its earliest stage, including liver and colon cancer. To learn more, please visit https://heliogenomics.com/.

IMAGE DOWNLOAD – http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Gary_Frazier-scaled.jpg 

IMAGE CAPTION Gary Frazier has been appointed Chief Growth Officer for Helio Genomics.

SOURCE Helio Genomics

