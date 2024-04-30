Helios Named Workday Staffing Partner

The demand for professionals adept at using the Workday platform has accelerated in recent years. The number of open jobs requesting Workday skills was nearly the same as the total number of Workday-certified consultants in the country. Designed to address this growing need, the Horizons apprenticeship program provides recent college graduates with training and career opportunities at no cost – program participants become paid employees of Helios starting from day one of training, and upon completion, can access pathways to work with Helios' clients and other Workday partners.

"When we needed to close a critical talent shortage, Helios proved to be a uniquely capable partner, helping us access a new talent pool with the skills and experience to contribute right away," said Cassie Champagne, Senior Manager of HR Processes and Systems at Hagerty. "Their deep partnership with Workday is a testament to not only their expertise in the field, but also their track record of strengthening the entire HR tech ecosystem."

"Workday's rapid growth has created profound opportunities to address a growing need for talented professionals," said Helios President Trevor Lee. "We're humbled to expand our partnership with Workday and join a dedicated group of Workday partners to help address the growing demand for a skilled workforce, and create both greater financial stability and economic mobility for our growing apprentice community."

About Helios

Helios is a certified Workday Staffing partner which helps employers with their implementation journey and expand deployment of Workday's software to improve and streamline their human capital management (HCM) and finance functions. Helios also solves Workday talent needs with Horizons, the first apprenticeship program in the Workday ecosystem. Based in St. Paul, MN, Helios prides itself on taking the enterprise view on Workday module deployments to achieve desired business outcomes. Helios' credibility with clients is based on real work delivered to clients that do business around the globe.

