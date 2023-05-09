Helios Technologies President & CEO Josef Matosevic Appointed to Electrolux Professional Group's Board

STOCKHOLM, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Josef Matosevic, President and CEO of Helios Technologies, and previously Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and interim President and CEO of Welbilt, Inc., was recently appointed as non-executive member of the Board of Directors at Electrolux Professional Group.

"We are pleased to welcome Josef Matosevic to the Electrolux Professional Group Board of non-executive Directors. His broad industry knowledge and deep understanding in the manufacturing and engineering industries, will bring a valuable contribution to us", says Kai Wärn, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Josef Matosevic brings over 26 years of global operating and business experience and has a strong background from the commercial foodservice equipment industry after his years with Welbilt Inc. Additionally, Helios Technologies (NYSE: HLIO) is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets. This will be valuable to Electrolux Professional, especially in the ambition to grow the business in the US.

Electrolux Professional Group is one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry solutions serving a wide range of customers globally, from restaurants and hotels to healthcare, educational and other service facilities. With Matosevic's appointment, the company expects to leverage his expertise to enhance its product portfolio and expand its global reach.

"I am honoured to join the board of Electrolux Professional Group and contribute to its continued success," said Matosevic. "I look forward to working with the board and management team to further strengthen the company's position in food service, beverage, and laundry solutions."

