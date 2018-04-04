Heliospectra AB Appoints Magnus Svensson as New CFO

Bringing more than 16 years of experience in finance and accounting to Heliospectra, Svensson currently serves as Finance Director at Car-O-Liner Group AB and held senior positions at Lindex AB and Ernst & Young AB. He earned a Master of Science degree in Business Administration and Economics with a focus on accounting and finance from Gothenburg University, Sweden.

"I am very excited to join Heliospectra. The company is recognized as a true market leader and has achieved impressive sales growth and product development milestones over the last year. I am excited to join a diverse and innovative team and look forward to working with the team towards reaching our future business objectives," said Magnus Svensson.

In his new role as CFO, Svensson will join Heliospectra's senior leadership team to advance the adoption of results-driven LED lighting solutions by greenhouse growers and controlled environments agriculture businesses worldwide. Part of his focus will be to further structure Heliospectra's financial services offerings and helping Heliospectra customers, globally, in securing financing options for our lighting solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Magnus to the Heliospectra team. As our company continues to create value for our customers and extend our product roadmap, we stand ready for the exciting opportunities ahead," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO, Heliospectra. "Magnus brings extensive financial acumen and leadership skills to our management team and has helped his customers in solving complex issue to improve their financial performance. This will obviously be valuable assets to support our market competitiveness."

