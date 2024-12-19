Heliospectra Launches new Dynamic Multi-Channel LED Solution for Precision Crop Growth and Efficacy

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB, a global leader in smart LED lighting for controlled environments, announces the launch of its Dynamic MITRA X multi-channel LED solutions. Featuring advanced 3-channel and 4-channel configurations, the new lighting systems bring unmatched precision and customization in combination with the new Spectrum Design Tool and Dynamic Zoning, allowing growers to optimize crop growth, quality, and operational efficiency.

For over a decade, Heliospectra has been at the forefront of dynamic lighting innovation, cementing its position as the market leader in the AgTech segment. With the launch of the company's new MITRA X C3 and C4 multi-channel systems, we are now introducing our proven dynamic lighting technology to greenhouses, empowering growers with greater flexibility while maintaining the efficacy that defines our solutions.

The new multi-channel solutions integrate seamlessly with Heliospectra's HelioCORE™ software, which enhances light management capabilities for both professional growers and researchers. At the core of this advancement is a focus on ease of use, ensuring that smart lighting strategies are intuitive and accessible for growers at every level. The new multi-channel solutions will complement the company's fixed and Flex spectrum solutions as commercial growers increase the need for adaptability and flexibility in their grow operations.

"The modularity of MITRA X allows growers to customize installations and adapt to their unique needs, whether they require static, flex, or dynamic lighting solutions . As we have supplied the Agtech and research segment with the dynamic spectrum for more than 10 years, it was a natural next step for us to introduce it also in our MITRA X platform to bring control and flexibility also to greenhouse growers" said Bonny Heeren, CEO Heliospectra.

Tailored Lighting for Every Growth Stage with Advanced Spectrum Control

Dynamic lighting offers precision spectrum control for every stage of plant development. Heliospectra's new MITRA X C3 and C4 systems are designed to meet the diverse needs of modern horticulture, combining reliable, high-quality components with innovative, proven smart control.

MITRA X C3 (3 Channels): Offers a base PAR spectrum, with two additional channels for horti-white and far-red. This setup balances efficiency with customization, which is ideal for tailoring light spectrums to specific plant phases or varieties. Growers also benefit from operational features such as work-mode lighting, which provides a whiter, more pleasant light for workers while enhancing visibility during harvesting or maintenance; it could also be used to improve pollination when using bumblebees, for example in vegetable or soft fruit production.

MITRA X C4 (4 Channels): Provides four independently controllable channels—red, blue, white, and far-red—enabling complete spectrum customization. This configuration enables growers to set different light recipes during the day. This allows them to mimic natural light transitions like sunrise and sunset, helping plants to regulate the circadian rhythm. Additionally, the spectrum can be fine-tuned for specific growth stages, such as increasing blue light for compact vegetative growth or adjusting red light for flowering and fruiting or for growing different varieties and different types of crops. This is especially important for propagation, where customers need to be able to adapt quickly to new crops and changing customer demands.

Both systems feature a boost function that redistributes power across active channels to boost and maintain light intensity, ensuring optimal conditions regardless of spectrum adjustments.

"With the ability to adjust light spectrums at every stage, our multi-channel MITRA X LED lighting systems offer growers unprecedented control over plant performance," said Bonny Heeren, CEO of Heliospectra. "These solutions empower growers to achieve healthier crops and higher yields while reducing energy use."

10 Years of Dynamic Light Control with HelioCORE™ Software

2025 marks 10 years of HelioCORE™, the premier light control software launched in 2015 and developed over the past decade with a relentless focus on user-friendliness and grower success. As the backbone of the MITRA X platform, Heliospectra's HelioCORE™ software simplifies light management while delivering the full benefits of dynamic and precise lighting strategies.

Key features include Dynamic Zoning, enabling real-time adjustments, from anywhere in the world, across multiple zones within a facility, and Custom Light Recipes, ensuring consistency and repeatability for specific plant varieties or growth stages. Advanced tools like Spectrum Design with Automated Scheduling make it easy to fine-tune light spectrums for optimized crop performance by simply adding the percentages of each wavelength. In addition, HelioCORE™ enables energy tracking across batches, providing detailed insights into consumption, while integrating production data into ERP systems for better cost analysis and operational efficiency.

With a decade of innovation, HelioCORE™ continues to set the standard for advanced, intuitive, and results-driven light management solutions.

Advancing Sustainable Agriculture

Heliospectra's commitment to sustainability is evident in its focus on energy-efficient technology. The new multi-channel systems help growers reduce operational costs and environmental impact without compromising crop quality or yield.

"These innovations help growers control their perfect day and reflect our mission to empower growers with the tools they need to meet future food demands sustainably and responsibly," Heeren added.

Heliospectra's Dynamic MITRA X LED solutions are now available, offering professional growers and researchers cutting-edge tools to transform their production practices. Visit our booth at Fruit Logistica and Horticontact to experience a live demo and enjoy a coffee on us!

