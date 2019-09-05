Heliospectra Debuts New MITRA Modular LED Lighting System at MJ Biz Con Int'l and Grow Up Conference Events in Canada

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY, FIRSTNORTH: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, debuts the new MITRA series, a high intensity, high performance LED lighting solution in North America at MJ Biz Con Int'l Booth #604 in Toronto, Canada, September 5 to 6, 2019 and at Grow Up Conference Booth #1110 in Niagara Falls, September 12 to 14, 2019. Designed specifically for cannabis and high light vine crops, the MITRA series offers an electrical efficacy up to 2.9 µmol/J and is the industry's first modular LED system.

Heliospectra's revolutionary MITRA LED lighting solution is available in Vegetative, Flowering and Broad Spectrum with a square configuration for indoor cultivation and use in vertical tiers as well as a linear configuration for easy installation with greenhouse unistrut structures.

"We worked closely with our customers and growers in Canada as well as the United States to design a flexible solution that optimized the need for a high intensity lighting solution together with ever evolving modern growing practices for cannabis and hemp crops," explained Karin Dankis, Director of Product Management and Engineering for Heliospectra. "We recognized that the market required a durable IP67 rated product that is extremely simple to install that would integrate seamlessly into numerous different types of greenfield installations as well as minimize the turn around on an HPS retrofitting project."

The fully dimmable MITRA fixture will be available for growers to demo at both MJ Biz Con Int'l and the Grow Up Conference.

Heliospectra's Cannabis Grower Liaison Ryan Wankel will highlight the MITRA solution and helioCORE™ light control system during a September 13 Photobiology: Here Comes the Sun panel presentation and the invitation only Growers Luncheon during the Grow Up conference in Niagara Falls.

Interested in learning more? Request a MITRA introduction call with the local Heliospectra Canada or U.S.teams.

Heliospectra and the helioCARE™ technical services team's deep knowledge and expertise in plant science and plant response to light spectra has enabled the company to develop commercial horticulture LED lighting solutions and the industry's most advanced helioCORE™ DLI, On Target (PPFD) and Schedule control modules to optimize yield performance and standardize medicinal profiles for highest crop quality across production cycles.

Investor Relations:

Ali Ahmadian,

CEO of Heliospectra

+46 (0)72 203 6344

ir@heliospectra.com

http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/heliospectra-debuts-new-mitra-modular-led-lighting-system-at-mj-biz-con-int-l-and-grow-up-conference,c2896982

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Heliospectra