Heliospectra Expands Intelligent LED Lighting Solutions to Include ELIXIA 600W High-Voltage Adjustable Spectrum Light for Greenhouse and Indoor Horticulture Applications

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY) (FIRSTNORTH: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new introduction to the company's expanding product portfolio. The new ELIXIA model features a high input voltage ranging from 277- 480VAC power supply for the company's popular, fully adjustable spectrum and software-controlled LED light solution. The high input voltage ELIXIA fixture is suitable for larger facilities using industrial scale electrification for cultivation and crop production.

Heliospectra's new 600W high voltage ELIXIA fixture, is an addition to the company's high voltage product portfolio and caters to growers with industrial electrical standards around the world. Developed with leading greenhouse growers in North America and Europe, the new fixture delivers a high-quality light spectrum and output for high-light food crops and cannabis. ELIXIA is fully controllable using Heliospectra's helioCORE™ light control system, designed for growers demanding control and automation in their greenhouse or indoor growth facility.

Product Highlights:

Fully programable using helioCORE™light control system

Two available spectrums for indoor or greenhouse applications

10-600W

High input voltage ranging from 277-480VAC

Lifespan of 50,000 hours at installation

"The ELIXIA product family is about giving growers control of their light environment and the ability to set and reach desired outcomes for both yield and consistent crop quality. Consistent, standardized flavor, appearance and shelf life of herbs and vegetables as well as consistent pharmaceutical profiles of medicinal plants and extractions are becoming increasingly important to producers, retailers and their end-use consumers. With the integration of helioCORE, we take crop performance one step further to provide growers with a tool to control harvest rates and consistency of their production cycles. Heliospectra offers a reliable solution for growers requesting high-voltage and high-performance equipment for industrial installations," said Karin Dankis, Director of Product Management and Engineering, Heliospectra AB.

"With a steady increase of greenhouse crops with high light requirements such as cannabis, tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers, the Canadian market is booming for Heliospectra. We increased our local sales and support presence in Canada with the opening of Heliospectra Canada Inc. The introduction of the new high voltage 600-Watt fixture to the ELIXIA family will facilitate the integration of high-quality light, control and automation for Canadian growers and growers around the globe requesting industrial-grade electrification and performance," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO, Heliospectra AB.

Heliospectra's ELIXIA creates clear business benefits for commercial cultivation teams and food producers around the world. The adjustable spectrum LED lighting solution offers individually tunable wavelengths and is compatible with Heliospectra's helioCORE™ light control software, enabling growers to improve the quality of plants and accelerate harvest and production cycles while providing consistent and standardized returns 365 days a year.

