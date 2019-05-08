Heliospectra Introduces Revolutionary Modular LED Lighting Solution With Customizable Configurations

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY, FIRSTNORTH: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces the launch of the new MITRA series, the horticulture market's first truly modular LED lighting solution. The simple, streamlined MITRA design boasts high-intensity light output and electrical efficacy of up to 2.7 µmol/J. Designed for high light crops, including cannabis and vine crops, the initial linear and square fixture modules can be easily combined and customized for any growing environment.

A Solution for Every Installation

Heliospectra's new MITRA LED lighting solution has a modular design and low profile, allowing growers to integrate MITRA into greenhouse, indoor and vertical installations. Based on 13 years of market-leading innovation in horticulture LED lighting, MITRA's modular design gives growers the opportunity to build numerous variants customized to the needs of each grower. The first launch introduces two configurations:

The square configuration is optimized for vertical installations and shaped to provide a uniform light distribution over a standard growing bed or bench. MITRA specifically targets both the indoor vertical food and cannabis markets.

is optimized for vertical installations and shaped to provide a uniform light distribution over a standard growing bed or bench. MITRA specifically targets both the indoor vertical food and cannabis markets. The linear configuration is designed to minimize any shading in a greenhouse and is compatible with any unistrut infrastructure.

"MITRA's revolutionary modular design allows for endless installation possibilities and truly gives growers the power to customize their facility to their needs in any growing environment from greenhouses to vertical farming installations," said Karin Dankis, Director of Product Management and Engineering for Heliospectra. "When creating MITRA, we worked closely with growers focused on leafy greens, vine crops and also cannabis to fully discuss, understand and incorporate inputs specific to their needs, their crop light requirements and their production processes while keeping true to our core of delivering a high-quality product."

Targeted Spectra and Performance: Powerful, High Efficacy for Superior Crop Growth

Designed with only high-quality components and state-of-the-art LED technology built right in, MITRA achieves an electrical efficacy range up to 2.7 μmol/J, providing the high light intensity required while keeping growers' operating costs low. Focused on electrical efficacy and also growth efficacy, the initial MITRA models offer a high-quality light output and the choice of three available spectra or plates:

Broad spectrum

Vegetative spectrum

Flowering spectrum

To further adapt to each crop and plant growth stage, MITRA is fully dimmable with 0-10V dimming via the power supply. MITRA will also feature dynamic dimming and automated light response via full integration with Heliospectra's industry-leading helioCORE™ light control system.

"The integration with helioCORE and the new MITRA platform offers growers a simple and low-profile design and the industry's most advanced and flexible state-of-the art control that they can configure to deliver automated schedules and light intensities to a wide variety of crops, including lettuce, tomatoes, microgreens, herbs and medicinals," explained Dankis

Delivering a Complete Solution for Growers Around the World

Heliospectra's mission is to offer growers a total solution of high-quality light, control, and automation expertise. The integrated solution improves the quality of plants and accelerates harvest and production cycles while providing consistent and standardized returns.

The new MITRA lighting innovation joins Heliospectra's rapidly expanding portfolio of ELIXIA controllable top lighting, SIERA light bars, helioCORE™ light control system, and helioCARE™ technical services to deliver superior crop performance and yields for commercial food producers and licensed cannabis growers across the globe.

"The LED grow light market is expanding with greenhouses and indoor growing environments. The growing cannabis and vertical farming markets drive the demand for high efficacy LEDS and smarter technology - including lighting, automation, and control. MITRA's first of a kind modular approach presents a solution for all these segments while providing superior crop performance and light control with a high-quality, easy to install solution," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO, Heliospectra. "Heliospectra continues to lead the industry with advanced, innovative product engineering and reliable, resource-efficient integrated lighting solutions."

The new MITRA solution will be showcased at GreenTech booth 12.500 in Amsterdam, June 11 to 13, 2019 where Heliospectra's sales team and crop experts will be present to discuss new innovations and meet with growers from around the world.

MITRA will be commercially available at the end of Q3 2019.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra | +46 (0)72-203-6344 | ir@heliospectra.com

Redeye is Heliospectra Certified Advisor for Nasdaq First North -www.redeye.se

Certifiedadviser@redeye.se | +46 (0)8-121-576-90

http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/heliospectra-introduces-revolutionary-modular-led-lighting-solution-with-customizable-configurations,c2804824

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5333/2804824/1039919.pdf PDF https://news.cision.com/heliospectra/i/heliospectra-mitra-led-solution,c2621822 Heliospectra MITRA LED Solution

SOURCE Heliospectra