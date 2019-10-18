Heliospectra to Provide Eco Canadian Organic Inc. With LED Spectrum Control for High-Quality Cannabis Production

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY, FIRSTNORTH GROWTH MARKET: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from Eco Canadian Organic Inc. (E.C.O.). Heliospectra will supply the controllable spectra ELIXIA LED lighting solution and helioCORE™ light control system to fully automate the growing environment. To ensure high-quality production and healthy plants from propagation to harvest, E.C.O. will also implement the SIERA lightbar for seedling production. The order value is SEK 2.0 million (CAD$ 277,000).

Eco Canadian Organic Inc. is a family-owned commercial cannabis late-stage license applicant with Health Canada ACMPR and is located in Rexton, New Brunswick, Canada. With a focus on producing highest-quality cannabis, the Hannay family will use cutting edge technology to supply responsibly grown, top-shelf cannabis.

"Heliospectra's integrated LED lighting solutions give us advanced controls and enable Eco Canadian Organic Inc. to customize our light strategies to specific strains. Our commitment to sustainable and responsible production of high-quality crops and products relies on full control and automation of the growth environment. The ability to control consistency and standardize medicinal profiles of our crops ensures we provide pharmaceutical-grade, safe products," said Denise Hannay, CEO and Founder of Eco Canadian Organic Inc.

The E.C.O. business vision is to build a business that will support growth in the community by creating jobs, offering security and confidence in the Eco Canadian Organic Inc. brand and promoting a new outlook on health and well-being. The state of-the-art cultivation facility with newest technologies will focus on plants for medicinal use. E.C.O. will also deliver educational and support services to the public on the therapeutic benefits of medical cannabis.

"Heliospectra shares the E.C.O. team's dedication to plant purity and sustainable, resource-efficient cannabis cultivation," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra. "Our commitment to delivering holistic solutions and local Heliospectra Canada market support drives our customers' business success."

Heliospectra's ELIXIA light creates clear business benefits for cultivation teams and researchers around the world. The fully adjustable spectrum LED lighting solution is compatible with Heliospectra's helioCORE™ light control software, enabling growers to control individual wavelengths of light to improve the quality of plant performance, influence medicinal cannabis compounds and secondary metabolites and accelerate harvest cycles with consistent and standardized returns 365 days a year.

The order will be delivered and visible in the accounts for Q4 2019.

Investor Relations:

Ali Ahmadian

CEO of Heliospectra

+46(0)72-203-6344

ir@heliospectra.com

http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/heliospectra-to-provide-eco-canadian-organic-inc--with-led-spectrum-control-for-high-quality-cannabi,c2935687

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Heliospectra