Heliospectra Welcomes Piet Hein van Baar as Plant Specialist for High Wire Crops

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra, a leader in intelligent LED lighting technology for controlled crop environments, is pleased to announce that Piet Hein van Baar partners with Heliospectra and step in as Plant Specialist for High Wire Crops. Piet Hein is owner of Led's Consult and brings a wealth of expertise in crop management and LED lighting solutions, enhancing Heliospectra's commitment to advancing sustainable agricultural practices and supporting growers in optimizing crop yields. Along his role at Heliospectra, Piet Hein will continue his consulting work, supporting prominent tomato and peppers growers in Europe and Canada.

Piet Hein is a highly regarded crop specialist with extensive experience in assisting leading growers through the transition to LED lighting. Throughout his career, Piet Hein has been at the forefront of groundbreaking innovations in the horticultural industry. While working at the GreenQ Improvement Center, he contributed to the pioneering trials with LED lighting for tomato crops, both in hybrid lighting systems and later in fully LED-based solutions.

In 2015, Piet Hein took on the role of Plant Specialist for High Wire Crops for a large LED grow light company, where he advised growers globally on implementing LED lighting for high-wire crops. His career also includes valuable experience at Beekenkamp Propagation, where he served as a crop specialist. Piet Hein's journey began as a grower, with eight years of experience managing a bell pepper greenhouse spanning 8 hectares, and as a grower at Willcox Greenhouse in the USA.

Most recently, Piet Hein founded Led's Consult in 2020, focusing on lighted tomato and pepper crops. Along his role at Heliospectra, Piet Hein will continue his consulting work, supporting prominent tomato and pepper growers in Europe and Canada. His combined industry insights and hands-on expertise make him an invaluable addition to Heliospectra as we strive to lead the way in sustainable crop lighting solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Piet Hein van Baar to the Heliospectra team. His extensive experience with high-wire crops and pioneering work with LED lighting solutions align perfectly with our mission to support growers with innovative and sustainable technology, like our just newly introduced 1500W MITRA X with special optics technology and spectrum 90-5-5 for high wire crops. Piet Hein's knowledge and passion for crop science will be a tremendous asset to Heliospectra and our clients around the world," says Bonny Heeren, CEO of Heliospectra.

"I am excited to join Heliospectra and collaborate with a team that shares my commitment to advancing horticultural practices through cutting-edge lighting solutions. I look forward to supporting growers in achieving optimal crop performance and sustainability, while continuing my journey in this transformative industry," Piet Hein van Baar, Plant Specialist for High Wire Crops at Heliospectra.

Heliospectra looks forward to welcoming Piet Hein van Baar to our team and to the exciting advancements in crop science that his experience and knowledge will bring to our organization and our clients.

