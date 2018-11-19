Heliospectra's helioCORE™ Light Control System Recognized by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers with a 2019 AE50 Award

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY, FIRST NORTH: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, is proud to announce that their innovative LED grow light control system helioCORE™ has been recognized by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers with a 2019 AE50 award for "Outstanding Innovations in Product or System Technology."

The annual AE50 awards are presented by ASABE each year to honor product innovations in the areas of agricultural, food, and biological systems, recognizing companies that achieve significant engineering advancement and impact on the markets served.

The AE50 winners represent the best innovations in agricultural and crop production and include machines, systems, components, software and services. An expert panel of engineers select the winning 50 products from numerous entries submitted each year.

"The helioCORE platform and our light control system demonstrates how processing big data and monitoring plant health can accelerate the automation and development of artificial intelligence applications for agriculture and horticulture around the world," said Peter Nyberg, CTO, Heliospectra AB. "Growers and operations teams can now use real-time data to make decisions in an informed way and respond to changing market demands with complete control over their lighting and cultivation environments."

"Proven by our customers, helioCORE is the first and only light control system that enables businesses to improve crop quality while standardizing production and increasing year-round yields with predictable, repeatable results," said Ali Ahmadian, CEO, Heliospectra AB.

Heliospectra's innovative helioCORE light control system combines hardware, software and sensors to fully automate greenhouse or indoor cultivation environments. The helioCORE system offers three control modules for real-time monitoring across the plant growth cycle and includes dynamic light response, light zones and groupings, remote monitoring and alert notifications to deliver the precise quality and intensity of light required by plants 365 days a year.

helioCORE Control Modules

SCHEDULE CONTROLLER – allows automated, pre-set schedules and light spectra strategies across the growth cycle.

ON TARGET CONTROLLER – maintains consistent Photosynthetic Photon Flux Density (PPFD) levels at the leaf surface to maximize plant photosynthetic efficiency using dynamic light response and sensors.

DLI CONTROLLER – supports optimal plant growth and prioritizes lamp use at the most cost-effective hours for energy use Daily Light Integral (DLI) targets.

The system is compatible with Heliospectra's fully adjustable spectrum ELIXIA LED grow light to create clear business benefits for cultivation teams and researchers around the world.

The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) was founded in 1907 and is an esteemed educational and scientific organization dedicated to the advancement of engineering applicable to agricultural, food, and biological systems. Today, ASABE is comprised of members in more than 100 countries.

