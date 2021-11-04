Helium 10 Announces New Executive Promotions

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helium 10 , the leading all-in-one software and analytics solution for e-commerce sellers, announces the promotion of Bojan Gajic to Chief Executive Officer and Ryan Iyengar to President.

This announcement follows a rapid growth period for Helium 10 in which under Gajic and Iyengar's leadership, the company grew its employee headcount by more than 100 and surpassed serving more than one million users worldwide. The promotions also come at the heels of several product launches, including Helium 10's proprietary Amazon Advertising tool, Adtomic, as well as the expansion into Walmart.com's marketplace, allowing Amazon merchants to sell on Walmart.com.

"Bojan and Ryan's strategic leadership has proven invaluable in guiding Helium 10. People are at the center of what we do, and their leadership will be invaluable in this next phase of Helium 10's growth," said Sandeep Kella, CEO of Assembly, the parent company of Helium 10.

Together, Gajic and Iyengar are focused on advancing the mission of Helium 10 to deliver data-driven tools and community resources to empower e-commerce sellers in a landscape where not all merchants have the education or capital necessary to make strategic business decisions alone. Gajic and Iyengar's shared vision is to democratize online data insights, increase awareness among sellers to show them that the right solutions and community exist, and help sellers maximize the value they are investing in their businesses.

As CEO, Gajic will play an instrumental role in advancing strategic initiatives to support company growth, including exploration and implementation of new strategic partnerships, expansion to additional marketplaces, and growing the Helium 10 team. Previously, Gajic held leadership roles serving as Helium 10's COO and CTO, where he spearheaded the company's core technical infrastructure and platform innovation through early-stage growth.

Iyengar has been promoted to President. He previously served as Helium 10's Chief Revenue Officer, leading initiatives to drive business growth, build out a world-class marketing organization, and spearheaded expansion by launching new tools for Amazon and Walmart.com sellers. In his new role, Iyengar will lead Helium 10 through the next phase of growth including geographic expansion and attracting best-in-class talent to join the Helium 10 team.

About Helium 10

Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform for Amazon merchants, delivering accurate, data-driven solutions to sellers. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Helium 10 empowers entrepreneurs globally with the power of data, ongoing education, and community support necessary to maximize their potential and thrive in the future of e-commerce. From opportunity seekers, to solo-preneurs, to full-time sellers, enterprises, agencies and everyone in between, Helium 10 champions entrepreneurship at all stages with the playbook to build, grow and scale a meaningful and steadfast e-commerce business.

About Assembly

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Assembly is a connected e-commerce software and data platform founded in 2019, empowering merchants to make more money, form better decisions, and take better actions through superior product, data, and community. For more information, visit:

