Helium 10 Wins Top Software Company in First Annual Awards for Amazon and Private Label Sellers

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The emerging Amazon third-party seller industry saw Helium 10, an established SaaS provider and the leading all-in-one software for third-party Amazon sellers, win the top spot in the Software Company category in the SellerPoll awards.

The SellerPoll awards, the first annual awards for Amazon and private label sellers, were determined by individual votes from Amazon sellers around the world who selected the company among 14 other software companies in the industry.

"The software space is super fierce and competitive," Danny McMillan said. "This year [they] won this by a landslide, heading off the likes of the much-respected JungleScout by Greg Mercer and Viral Launch run by Casey Gauss."

With Amazon claiming a growing chunk of the e-commerce space, the win points to the company's influence not only in the third-party and private label industry but as an emerging SaaS company, as well.

The company credits the honor to its loyal customers and its promise to offer the most current, customer-centric tools, services and training.

Helium 10's Bradley Sutton, Director of Training and Customer Success, explained that he feels the award is much more than simply having the most users. "There are reasons so many people have chosen us as their go-to suite for their Amazon business. We have the most extensive, A-Z set of tools that Amazon sellers need for every step of the process, the most accurate data, and the best value. 'Helping sellers rise to the top' isn't just our catchphrase, it's our core motivation."

About Danny McMillan and Seller Sessions:

Danny is a survivor of the former music industry, serial start-up entrepreneur & now an Amazon Seller. Danny has been a guest speaker at The Smart China Sourcing Summit in Hong Kong, The European Private Label Summit, The Private Label World Summit & The Great Escape (Europe's largest Music Industry convention). He regularly speaks on all subjects relating to online selling and has appeared on numerous podcasts along with contributing to industry bible Webretailer.com.

Seller Sessions started as a webinar in January 2017, today offering breaking news and advanced techniques for the global Amazon FBA community.

About Helium 10:

Founded in 2016, Helium 10 is an all-in-one suite of software tools for Amazon sellers and major global brands. Helium 10 offers solutions for Amazon product research, keyword research, listing optimization and maintenance, account alerts and automation, inventory monitoring, email marketing, financial analytics, and reimbursement assistance. The company has helped over 250,000 sellers scale their businesses on Amazon. Helium 10 strives to deliver highly accurate, data-driven, comprehensive software to Amazon sellers everywhere.

Helium 10 is headquartered in Irvine, California, with multiple satellite offices worldwide. The company is undergoing rapid growth in both domestic and international markets. For more information, visit Helium10.com.

