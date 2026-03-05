Helix Announces Multi-Year Agreement with Alnylam to Drive Precision Medicine Development

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix , the leading enterprise genomics company, today announced a multi-year relationship with Alnylam , the leading RNAi therapeutics company. This agreement provides Alnylam access to Helix's continuously growing, deeply phenotyped GenoSphere™ cohorts that cover a wide range of disease areas.

Helix GenoSphere ™ cohorts consist of comprehensive Exome+® genomic and rich longitudinal clinical data, enhanced with medical and pharmacy claims. Designed to accelerate Life Sciences research across the development cycle, these de-identified datasets are powered by Helix Research Network®, the largest and fastest growing precision health network in the world.

"We believe that access to the Helix platform will bolster our efforts to identify new targets for RNAi therapeutics, an innovative class of medicines that silence genes that cause or contribute to disease," says Paul Nioi, SVP, Research at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. "We use human genetics to guide our drug discovery efforts, and we look forward to accessing the Helix platform, which includes data from genetically diverse patients across North America."

Key advantages of Helix's datasets and network:

Genomic data from Exome+ ® sequencing provides deep insights into thousands of genes and variants across a wide range of disease areas.





Curated, longitudinal clinical data with an average EHR history of 13 years that includes diagnosis, lab results, and more with regular data refreshes to follow the patient journey.





with an average EHR history of 13 years that includes diagnosis, lab results, and more with regular data refreshes to follow the patient journey. Fully consented cohort to launch targeted follow-on studies with speed and precision.

"We are excited to establish this relationship with Alnylam," said James Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Helix. "It further validates the unparalleled scale and depth of our platform and exemplifies Helix as a global catalyst in helping transform precision medicine development across major therapeutic areas to improve patient outcomes and lives."

To learn more and connect with us about this partnership, Helix GenoSphere and opportunities to collaborate, please visit us here .

About Helix:

Helix is the leading enterprise genomics platform. The company transforms health systems and enables life science organizations to leverage the power of genomics across their enterprise, creating strategic value and fueling future growth. The Helix Research Network® – North America's largest precision health network – accelerates genomic discoveries and translates them into real-world clinical impact. Learn more at www.helix.com .

