Helix Partners with Mawi DNA Technologies to Expand Access to Non-Invasive Genomic Sample Collection

Buccal swab technology complements existing collection approaches, enabling broader participation in population genomics

SAN MATEO, Calif. and PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix , the leading enterprise genomics company, has partnered with Mawi DNA Technologies , a leader in DNA sample collection and storage, to expand access to non-invasive DNA collection for genomic sequencing. The collaboration enhances Helix's ability to reach new patient populations while maintaining a flexible, multimodal approach to population genomics.

Mawi has developed buccal collection technology, which involves swabbing cells from the inside of a participant's cheek for analysis. The approach is quick, painless, easy to administer, and designed to improve collection efficiency while reducing resampling, failure rates, and overall operational costs.

Helix supports multiple DNA collection methods, including blood, saliva, and now buccal swabs, recognizing that no single approach is optimal for every individual or use case. While saliva-based collection is widely used, it may present challenges for some individuals – such as infants, older adults, or people with certain chronic conditions that affect saliva production. Buccal swabs offer an additional option that can help ensure more consistent sample collection.

"By adding buccal swab collection to our existing blood and saliva options, we give our partners greater flexibility to design programs that work for their specific populations and settings," said James Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Helix. "This multimodal approach helps increase participation and generate high-quality genomic data that can drive meaningful clinical and research insights."

By incorporating Mawi's buccal collection technology, Helix will further strengthen its sequencing programs by improving collection flexibility and supporting more consistent data generation across diverse cohorts. The partnership enables Helix to meet the needs of health systems and life sciences partners by offering multiple validated pathways for high-quality genomic data.

"We are thrilled that Helix has selected Mawi's sample collection technology as an important component of their global effort to understand population genomics on a large scale," said Dr. Bassam El-Fahmawi, CEO and Chief Technical Officer of Mawi DNA. "This initiative aligns with our mission of enabling sample collection accessibility from any individual regardless of age or geographical location. Global sample diversity is critical for a better holistic perspective of understanding genetic diseases and their effects on overall health and wellness across different communities around the world."

About Helix:

Helix is the leading enterprise genomics platform. The company transforms health systems and enables life science organizations to leverage the power of genomics across their enterprise, creating strategic value and fueling future growth. The Helix Research Network® – North America's largest precision health network – accelerates genomic discoveries and translates them into real-world clinical impact. Learn more at www.helix.com .

About Mawi DNA

Mawi DNA Technologies, founded in 2013, has developed and commercialized the iSWAB technology, an innovative system for collection of biosamples. Mawi's mission is to uphold sample integrity from anywhere in the world at room temperature, enabling true sample diversity across any geography or population segment. The company's flagship product iSWAB-DNA is the only sample collection product on the market proven to produce a high quality DNA sample with low bacterial DNA content. Mawi also supplies products for collection of RNA, microbiome, intact cells, and whole blood. At Mawi, The Future of Biosampling is Here™. For more information, visit http://www.mawidna.com .

