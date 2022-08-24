Helix Bar Review by AccessLex(SM) Announces Release of California Bar Exam Course

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its mission to increase access and further the success of aspiring lawyers, AccessLex Institute®, the largest nonprofit in legal education, has added Helix California to its state-of-the-art suite of Helix Bar Review by AccessLex(SM) products and programs.

With over 10,000 people taking the California Bar each year, Helix Bar Review is poised to meet the needs of those preparing to take the exam with the newest addition to the Helix suite. Helix California was crafted with the same high quality, high-impact learning approach that Helix delivers to Universal Bar Exam (UBE) students. The online, mobile-responsive course will be delivered at-cost and include everything California bar takers need to successfully prepare for the exam. Students will gain unparalleled access to a course built by a network of law professors and bar success professionals with specific knowledge and expertise of California law and the California Essays and Performance tests. Access to the course is available as early as 20 weeks before the exam with 10, 12, 16 and 20-week study plan options to work around busy schedules.

Helix California is the comprehensive answer to bar prep for the California exam, which consists of the Multistate Bar Exam (MBE), the California Essays Test and the California Performance Test. Included in the course are 140 California state-released essay and performance test prompts and answers, practice quizzes and exams, Helix Grading Grids, issue highlights and five grading opportunities with expert graders, allowing students to gain exposure to real exam components and expert feedback. Students will also benefit from over 250 substantive and instructional videos, over 1,500 mobile-friendly flashcards, the Helix Game Center and a physical Helix California five-book bundle to support offline study (also available in the online course). Most importantly, the course includes free webinars and workshops for support, guidance and motivation along the way, including the Helix Bar Review Pass ClassSM, offering an additional review of the three components of the California Bar Exam.

The success of Helix Bar Review in preparing students for the UBE is demonstrated by a recent UBE exam taker from Campbell Law School, class of 2022: "Helix Bar Review prepared me for the UBE more than I could have imagined. The recommended schedule allowed me to stay on track with my work and helped me catch up if I fell behind. I love using Helix and felt I could face the bar with confidence once my bar review was complete."

In heralding the arrival of the bar prep products in California, Cynthia Cassity, Chief Operating Officer of Helix Bar Review and Senior Vice President of AccessLex Institute® stated, "With the success of our UBE and MBE courses, we are thrilled to bring our modern learning approach to California law students. Today's students learn differently than they did even 10 years ago. Helix California's diversity of voices, varied instructional techniques, study schedule options and more make it the exciting and impactful new choice for bar prep. And the fact that we don't profit one cent from the students who choose Helix is the best part of all."

Helix California is now available for the July 2023 bar exam. Read more at Helix California | Helix Bar Review | AccessLex.

About AccessLex Institute | Helix Bar Review:

AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. Helix Bar Review is a supporting organization of AccessLex Institute. Learn more at AccessLex.org and HelixBarReview.org.

