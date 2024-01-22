Hellmann's Big Game Ad Teaser Reveals the Hilarious Kate McKinnon will Star along with a Soon-to-Be Iconic Feline Co-Star, Mayo Cat

Emmy® Award-winning actress and comedian Kate McKinnon and dazzling cat pose for glamorous photo shoot with handfuls of Hellmann's Mayonnaise in 15-second teaser

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hellmann's is debuting the teaser for its Big Game commercial and revealing two of its stars: Kate McKinnon and her furry friend, Mayo Cat (known as cat actor Chipmunk off camera)!

In the teaser, we see Mayo Cat effortlessly showing off for the camera as Kate juggles both the fabulous cat and several jars of Hellmann's Mayonnaise, at the direction of the photographer. Knowing Kate McKinnon's adoration for cats, it's no surprise to see her in front of the camera again with another purr-fect feline.

Kate McKinnon poses with Hellmann's and Mayo Cat

The teaser featuring Kate and Mayo Cat is just a snapshot of Hellmann's full 30-second ad that will highlight the brand's "Make Taste, Not Waste" platform, as noted in Hellmann's announcement last month. As 119 billion pounds of food is wasted in the U.S. every year* and 40% of food waste happens at home, Hellmann's aims to inspire viewers to reduce waste by transforming leftovers into delicious post-game meals.

"This year's Big Game spot starring iconic comedic talent Kate McKinnon and the soon-to-be iconic Mayo Cat will certainly deliver on the laughs and the message of how to put a 'paws' on food waste," said Chris Symmes, Senior Marketing Director, Dressings North America, Unilever. "We're excited to be back in the Big Game and to continue using this cultural moment, and second most wasteful food day of the year in the U.S., to help inspire viewers to think creatively about what's in their fridge."

The teaser will be available across Hellmann's social media platforms and on YouTube. The creative agency behind the commercial is VML. For more information leading up to the game, please visit www.Hellmanns.com.



*SOURCE: Feeding America

About Hellmann's

Hellmann's is committed to helping people enjoy great tasting good for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. For over a century, the brand has helped people turn even the simplest ingredients into delicious meals. Hellmann's believes in the power of taste, because when food tastes good, less of it gets wasted. This belief has driven Hellmann's to be a force for positive behavior change around household food waste. Hellmann's partnered with experts to conduct one of the longest and largest consumer behavior studies on household food waste working with 2,000 families in the US and Canada gathering insights to help consumers better use the food they already have at home and to waste less. Hellmann's will continue to champion household food waste reduction through its "Make Taste Not Waste" campaigns, inspiring people to turn their left-behinds into easy, tasty meals. The past year alone, Hellmann's has been able to inspire more than 200 million people across the US, Canada and the UK.

