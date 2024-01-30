Hellmann's Big Game Commercial Puts a "Paws" on Food Waste Starring Mayo Cat and Kate McKinnon with Cameo from Pete Davidson

The ad opens with Kate rummaging through her fridge after the Big Game, looking for something to eat. Her seemingly normal furry friend gives her the realization that Hellmann's "may-ow" can transform leftovers into mouthwatering dishes – and that her cat can talk. Mayo Cat cat-apults to instant fame for these newly discovered "talking" abilities with morning show appearances, book signings, and motivational speeches, creating a nationwide Hellmann's frenzy. Close watchers will even notice that Mayo Cat begins to sport a new, iconic look – a sparkly blue bow collar, a homage to Hellmann's iconic blue ribbon logo.

"I'm so excited to partner with Hellmann's and my old pal Pete to spread awareness about food waste," said Kate McKinnon. "Hanging with Mayo Cat and enjoying leftovers is a perfect way to celebrate the Big Game!"

Like many new faces on the scene, Mayo Cat hard-launches a new relationship with famed actor and comedian, Pete Davidson, while the two escape through a sea of paparazzi on the red carpet. Pete's cameo in the ad marks his third appearance in a Hellmann's Big Game commercial and solidifies his one true love interest: Hellmann's mayonnaise. In the end, it's still Mayo Cat and Kate who come out on top – with a dollop of mayo, of course.

"Although our whirlwind romance has come to an end, Mayo Cat and I remain good friends, united by our common goal to end food waste," said Pete Davidson. "I'm a big leftovers guy so it's been cool to be a part of Hellmann's ads for the Big Game and their mission to reduce food waste."

Hellmann's 30-second spot during the Big Game will air during the second quarter. As with previous spots, Hellmann's ad brings to life the brand's 'Make Taste, Not Waste' platform, encouraging viewers to get creative in the kitchen and help fight against food waste by using leftover ingredients paired with Hellmann's mayonnaise. Hellmann's ambition has successfully inspired more than 100 million people globally every year to reduce food waste at home with leftover creations.

"Hellmann's continues to challenge itself to find relatable, authentic and even humorous ways for people to think about their leftovers – and this year, by enlisting the help of Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and Mayo Cat to help us do that in our spot for the Big Game has definitely elevated the influence of our Make Taste, Not Waste platform," says Chris Symmes, Senior Marketing Director, Dressings, North America, Unilever. "Showing people that with a little 'may-ow', we all can play a big role in doing something meaningful, and delicious, with our leftovers that will help reduce our food waste impact."

To build excitement for the commercial, Hellmann's is bringing the star power of Mayo Cat to life in the Big Game's host city via an activation on the exterior of Sphere – the next-generation entertainment venue that opened in Las Vegas in September. This will make Hellmann's the first Unilever brand to advertise on Sphere. In a rotational activation running from January 29 – February 4, passersby will be able to get up close and personal with Mayo Cat in immersive 3D as the furry feline interacts adorably with fans in Las Vegas.

The iconic Mayo Cat summarized their Big Game ad experience with a profound "May-ow." We couldn't agree more!

Feeling hungry already? Fans eager to kick off their game day eats can check out the Buffalo Chicken Salad Sandwich recipe featured in the ad, along with other recommended pre-game dishes and leftover recipes at www.gamedaydishes.com.

Both the 30-second and 60-second versions of the commercial are available across Hellmann's social media platforms and on YouTube. Agency Credits are shared below. For more information leading up to the game, please visit www.Hellmanns.com.

Stay tuned for more details about how Hellmann's is reducing food waste during the Big Game.

Agency Credits

Creative Agency: VML

Media Agency: Mindshare

Public Relations Agency: Edelman

Cat Owner: Molly O'Neill

Cat Trainer: Tina Weld (with Hollywood Animals)

(with Hollywood Animals) Social: U-Studio

Influencer: Village Marketing

Directors: Will Speck and Josh Gordon

and Producer: Tara Leinwohl

Cast: Kate McKinnon as herself Pete Davidson as himself Chipmunk as Mayo Cat Connor Ratliff as the photographer



About Hellmann's

Hellmann's is committed to helping people enjoy great tasting good for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. For over a century, the brand has helped people turn even the simplest ingredients into delicious meals. Hellmann's believes in the power of taste, because when food tastes good, less of it gets wasted. This belief has driven Hellmann's to be a force for positive behavior change around household food waste. Hellmann's partnered with experts to conduct one of the longest and largest consumer behavior studies on household food waste working with 2,000 families in the US and Canada gathering insights to help consumers better use the food they already have at home and to waste less. Hellmann's will continue to champion household food waste reduction through its "Make Taste Not Waste" campaigns, inspiring people to turn their left-behinds into easy, tasty meals.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

— improving the health of the planet;

— improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

— contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, 'Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks, and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

Media Contact:

Heather Felix | Edelman

[email protected]

SOURCE Hellmann's