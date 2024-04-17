Hellmann's Takes Action to Save Mayo (and Our Sandwiches) from Extinction, Encourages Fans to Adopt Adorable Plushie Sandwiches

With new research from Hellmann's revealing two thirds of Americans believe that sandwiches taste better with mayonnaise and 95% of Americans eat sandwiches regularly2, Hellmann's is on a mission to Save Our Sandwiches (S.O.S.) and transform the way soybeans are grown – saving picnics, beach days and work lunches from a bleak, mayo-less fate.

From April 17-24 at SaveOurSandwiches.com, sandwich lovers can join Hellmann's mission and support their favorite lunch staple by "adopting" a sandwich – adorable plushies lovingly designed after four endangered sandwiches iconic for their use of mayo – the BLT, Turkey Club, Italian Sub and Egg Salad.

By adopting a sandwich, similar to how someone might sponsor or 'adopt' an endangered species, fans can help raise awareness of regenerative agriculture practices needed to save the mayo that brings our sandwiches together. All applicants will receive a digital adoption certificate and a $1 coupon for any Hellmann's product. Randomly selected lucky adopters will get to take home one plushie sandwich in an Adoption Kit, which includes an official adoption certificate and a bottle of deliciously creamy Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise3.

The brand has started by helping farmers in Iowa plant cover crops when growing their soybeans, so they can reduce harm to soil and replenish it with critical nutrients. Their commitment of $30 million over the next five years to help farmers in the US and Canada embrace regenerative agriculture farming practices will allow even more farms to start using techniques such as cover cropping. Without these types of practices, the equivalent of one soccer field of soil is lost every five seconds due to erosion. Cover cropping helps ensure the ground is covered with plants year-round to protect it from erosion and nutrient loss, even in the face of extreme weather.

"Resource depletion, including the erosion of healthy soil is making it more difficult for farmers we work with to grow soybean crops that are critical to Hellmann's mayonnaise," said Stefani Millie Grant, Associate Director, External Affairs and Sustainability at Unilever North America. "Given the importance of soybeans to Hellmann's, we believe that we should do our part to change this trajectory. That's why we're proud to be working with our partners at Practical Farmers of Iowa and directly with farmers to help them implement cover cropping and other regenerative practices – so they can become champions in protecting the future of mayo."

"The concept of 'adopting' a sandwich is a relatable way to educate and help people understand the risk of endangerment, which is why we thought to use this concept and invite our fans to help support their favorite mayo-centric sandwiches and demonstrate the positive impact regenerative agriculture could play in safeguarding the future of mayonnaise," said Chris Symmes, Senior Marketing Director, Dressings at Unilever North America. "We hope to see fans rallying behind the work we're doing to preserve the taste of mayonnaise, reduce the risk of extinction and advocate to help farmers protect their soil, so sandwiches can have that deliciously creamy bite of mayo for years to come."

As of fall 2023, Hellmann's has already supported over 700 farmers in Iowa, resulting in more than 142,000 acres planted with cover crops to improve soil health and this new commitment aims to scale this even further.

Throughout the month of April, Hellmann's, in partnership with creative agency VML and media agency Mindshare, will be running print and digital out of home advertisements in Chicago and Cincinnati mourning the impending "death date" of mayonnaise and thus, these four mayo-filled sandwiches. Last month, Hellmann's also created a pop-up sandwich shop to give unsuspecting New Yorker's a little "taste of the future" without sandwiches.

To learn more about regenerative agriculture and how you can help protect the future of sandwiches, visit www.SaveOurSandwiches.com.

