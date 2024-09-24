Hellmann's is bringing 'Mayotivation' to Underdog Football Fans by Covering the Spread

Kicking off on Sunday, Sept. 29th, Hellmann's will be delivering game day food spreads in a tailgate-inspired RV, traveling cross country to show up for each week's underdogs who need the most mayotivation

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's easy for football fans to show up on game day when their teams are performing well. It's a lot harder to cheer them on when they're expected to lose by more than a few touchdowns.

Hellmann's tailgate-inspired RV will visit the home town of each week's underdog to hand out food spreads and watch party essentials.

This season, to make sure every football fan can enjoy game day even if the 'spread' isn't in their favor, Hellmann's Mayonnaise is uniting the worlds of football and mayonnaise by covering the spread – the food spread – for game day watch parties! America's #1 mayonnaise brand is hitting the road in a custom tailgating RV to deliver delicious game day dishes and spread a little mayo-tivation to fans of underdog teams across the country.

For the next four Sundays, the Hellmann's RV will roam the home city of one of the week's underdog teams to cover the spread and provide all the essentials for a successful watch party. Visiting local hotspots and neighborhoods, Hellmann's will reward fans who are proudly supporting their team, handing out food spreads for parties of 5-6 fans, giving away merch and other surprises to keep fans mayotivated on game day.

The first stop of the tour will be Sunday, September 29th in Jacksonville, FL with a helping hand from from Hellmann's new mascot "Manny Mayo." To find out where Hellmann's will be covering the spread for fans on 10/6, 10/13, and 10/20, fans can follow @HellmannsMayonnaise on Instagram and stay tuned for upcoming underdog announcements.

Hellmann's "pre-season" was off to a hot start with the debut of Will Levis No. 8, the world's first parfum de mayonnaise to help fans smell game day ready. Continuing the brand's partnership with the condiment icon and Tennessee Titans Quarterback, fans will also have seen the brand's new "Mayotivations" ad campaign, Will Levis's first-ever TV ad with Hellmann's.

"We know that some people show up to the tailgate for football, and others show up for the food spread," says Chris Symmes, Head of Marketing, Dressings at Unilever. "Whatever your motivation is, Hellmann's is covering the spread for football's dedicated fans and helping to mayotivate them this season. From our Big Game advertising spots to our partnership with Will Levis, Hellmann's is continuing to deepen its footprint within football culture and remind fans that mayo is the ingredient that brings their game day dishes together."

While mayo has always been at the heart of game day dishes and tailgating favorites, this season sees Hellmann's score a new touchdown within the cultural and culinary zeitgeist of football. This year, Hellmann's is the official mayo sponsor of the Big Ten Conference, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

To keep the mayotivation going all through the season, fans can visit gamedaydishes.com to enjoy football food favorites featuring new and classic recipes.

Media Contact:

Heather Felix | Edelman

[email protected]

About Hellmann's

Hellmann's is committed to helping people enjoy great tasting good for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. For over a century, the brand has helped people turn even the simplest ingredients into delicious meals. Hellmann's believes in the power of taste, because when food tastes good, less of it gets wasted. This belief has driven Hellmann's to be a force for positive behavior change around household food waste. Hellmann's partnered with experts to conduct one of the longest and largest consumer behavior studies on household food waste working with 2,000 families in the US and Canada gathering insights to help consumers better use the food they already have at home and to waste less. Hellmann's will continue to champion household food waste reduction through its "Make Taste Not Waste" campaigns, inspiring people to turn their left-behinds into easy, tasty meals. The past year alone, Hellmann's has been able to inspire more than 200 million people across the US, Canada and the UK.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com.

SOURCE Hellmann's