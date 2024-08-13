Hellmann's Mayonnaise Partners with Condiment Icon and Star Quarterback Will Levis to Create Will Levis No. 8, the First-Ever Parfum de Mayonnaise

Following his Lifetime Supply of Mayonnaise deal last summer, Will Levis is bringing his love for Hellmann's to new senses with a limited-edition fragrance.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- See mayo, taste mayo, smell mayo. Today, Hellmann's® Mayonnaise is releasing the world's first parfum de mayonnaise, Will Levis No. 8, in partnership with condiment icon and star quarterback, Will Levis. The fragrance was crafted to harness the tantalizing scent of the world's most alluring condiment – mayonnaise. Developed to exude an aura of greatness, the curated scent helps football fans feel and smell ready for game day (and every day!).

With notes of Tart Lemon, Mayonnaise Accord, Coffee Undertones, Musk and Vanilla, Will Levis No. 8 is the first mayo-inspired fragrance available to consumers. Will Levis No. 8 exudes an aura of greatness for game day and every day - making it the perfect fragrance for mayo lovers and football fans alike.

Beginning today and just in time for the start of football season, mayo lovers and football fans can purchase the fragrance for $8*, while supplies last – at willlevisnumber8.com. The star quarterback's signature scent is encased in a sleek, 30mL, Hellmann's-blue bottle and perfectly captures the irresistibly rich and creamy essence of Hellmann's® Mayonnaise. Tailgaters, football fans and mayo lovers alike can expect bold, savory notes of tart, mayonnaise accord, musk and vanilla with coffee undertones.

"With the launch of my signature scent, I've fulfilled a lifelong dream of partnering with Hellmann's to craft a fragrance like no other, one truly embodying the distinct scent of greatness." said Will Levis. "Rich and creamy, Will Levis No. 8 is more than a mayonnaise-inspired fragrance. It's transformative. I've eaten mayo, drank mayo, and now I can smell like mayo."

Following the Lifetime Supply of Mayonnaise deal last summer and entering his second year of partnership with Hellmann's, Levis is continuing to elevate his passion for mayonnaise to the next level with Will Levis No. 8. Fans everywhere can now bask in the essence of the #1 selling mayonnaise brand in the U.S.

"We're the first condiment brand to design a fragrance after our product – and it makes sense for Hellmann's to enter this space because of the versatile ways that people are using and showing their love of mayonnaise," said Chris Symmes, Head of Marketing, Dressings North America, Unilever. "Will Levis, condiment icon and mayo connoisseur was the perfect partner to help us launch this first-of-its-kind parfum and venture into the fragrance world to unite both condiment and football fans alike."

To stay updated on Will Levis No. 8 availability, follow @hellmannsmayonnaise on Instagram.

*Excluding applicable taxes and shipping. Must be based in the U.S. and shipping to a U.S. address.

