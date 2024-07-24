Hellmann's Mayonnaise Showcases the Perfect Pairing of Mayo and French Fries with a French-Forward Café Concept

At Le Café Hellmann's in New York City, the brand's first-ever pop-up café concept, French fry fans can try the elevated condiment pairing complimentary for one day only

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellmann's Mayonnaise knows there are Americans out there who love dipping their French fries in mayo – in fact, a survey of ~2,000 Americans* found that 1 in 3 enjoy the pairing but feel self-conscious enjoying it in front of others. What some may not realize is that fries served with a side of mayo is commonplace in France and other European countries. And with Paris on our minds this season, Hellmann's knows no better time to encourage fans to eat French fries the best way – with mayo.

For Hellmann's first-ever cafe concept, they are giving away blue branded berets at the front door and only serving French Fries the French way - with a side of mayonnaise.

As athletes are at the top of their game in Paris and a certain 'Emily' is returning to our screens soon, Hellmann's is transporting New Yorkers to the streets of France with its first-ever cafe concept solely focused on dipping fries in mayo. Opening on July 31, Le Café Hellmann's brings the ambiance of a Paris-style cafe in the heart of New York's SoHo neighborhood to chic bistro Little Prince (199 Prince St, New York, NY). That's right – Little Prince is "temporarily reconcepting" as a mayo-forward restaurant for one day only now known as Le Café Hellmann's!

The complimentary experience is open to the public for one day only, and serves one plat du jour: French Fries paired with Hellmann's mayo. Le Café Hellmann's guests can enjoy Kir Royale cocktails and spirit-free French 75 mocktails, French-inspired bistro lighting and background music from accordion buskers. Plus, the first 300 guests inside Le Café Hellmann's on opening day will receive blue Hellmann's branded berets.

Guests can try Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise, Hellmann's Garlic Aioli or Hellmann's Plant Based Mayo (or all three!) paired with perfectly crispy French Fries. Tables will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis from 3 - 7 p.m. There will be a special surprise for guests named Emily, just bring a valid I.D. s'il vous plait!

"With Paris on our minds this summer, we're excited to celebrate the crème de la crème of French fry condiment pairings and treat fans to a unique experience to eat French fries the French way," said Chris Symmes, Head of Marketing, Dressings and Condiments at Unilever North America. "We hope Le Café Hellmann's transports guests to France, even if for a moment, to enjoy the delicious pairing of mayonnaise and French fries."

After Le Café Hellmann's temporary concept, Little Prince will resume regular service for New Yorkers to enjoy French fare all summer long. And perhaps next time, visitors will ask for a side of mayo with their fries.

Can't bon voyage to Le Café Hellmann's? Pas de problème! You can also try this delicious hack at Le Café Home. Just as a certain Emily might share on social, tag @hellmannsmayonnaise and using #LeCafeHellmanns to share your delicious combination of crispy French fries and creamy mayonnaise.

*Source: Instacart "Controversial Condiments: A Dip Dive into America's Love / Hate Relationship with Saucy Spreads" Aug 2021

