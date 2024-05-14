Hellmann's NEW Chipotle Mayo Inspires the Mayo Manicure, Summer's Spiciest Nail Trend

Hellmann's Chipotle Mayonnaise Dressing is a deliciously creamy condiment that brings a smoky flavor and mild heat – ensuring that your summer meals are just as crave-worthy and aesthetic as your Mayo Mani

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- These days, food is for sharing on social media (nearly) as much as it is for eating and Hellmann's knows a picturesque meal must go beyond the aesthetic and deliver quality food and taste. So, the brand is dropping its most aesthetic dressing yet: NEW Chipotle Mayonnaise Dressing. Made with real chipotle peppers, the vibrant flavor of Hellmann's Chipotle Mayo, and our overall love for food photo moments, was the perfect inspiration for summer's newest nail trend: the Mayo Mani.

Hellmann’s new Chipotle Mayonnaise Dressing inspires summer’s newest nail trend – designed by licensed nail artist Sigourney Nuñez – the Mayo Mani. Hellmann's new Chipotle Mayonnaise Dressing is the perfect addition to spice up your summer meals, featuring a delicious blend of smoky chipotle peppers, garlic and a hint of lime for irresistible complexity with just the right amount of heat.

The glazed donut and blueberry milk nails had their moment, but this summer is calling for a spiced up mani. Hellmann's teamed up with Sigourney Nuñez, a licensed nail artist and content creator, who envisioned the hottest manicure of the summer: a mayo white nail with a fiery orange rim and an accent nail adorned with Hellmann's coquette-style blue bow. A photo-worthy manicure that looks almost as delicious as your meal topped with Hellmann's Chipotle Mayo? A-mayo-zing.

To bring the Mayo Mani to life, Hellmann's is hosting a free pop-up event open to the public, ages 21+ with valid ID, to indulge in delicious dishes featuring the new Hellmann's Chipotle Mayo and treat themselves to a Mayo Mani. The event will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, May 17 at La Contenta Oeste in New York City (78 W 11th St), while supplies last. The experience also includes:

Complimentary Food + Beverage: Attendees can savor a limited menu of exclusive dishes topped with Hellmann's Chipotle Mayo curated by La Contenta's own Chef Luis Arce Mota , such as Taco de Pescado, Esquites, Elote Asado and Ensalada de Camarón. Entry includes one drink ticket which can be used towards a specialty cocktail, mocktail, select beer or Mexican soft drink.

Beginning May 14 , guests can book their first come, first served reservation in advance HERE. Space is limited.

Select guests can receive complimentary Mayo Manis from Sigourney and a team of nail artists. Beginning , guests can book their first come, first served reservation in advance HERE. Space is limited. Photo Opps: Guests can also capture their fresh mani designs at the restaurant with a photobooth or "mani cam" moment.

"With more and more food photos being shared on social media showing off complementary clothing color palettes or nail designs, we wanted to give people the perfect aesthetic pair with our new Hellmann's Chipotle Mayonnaise and first-of-its-kind nail art design," said Chris Symmes, Senior Marketing Director, Dressings at Unilever North America. "Hellmann's Chipotle Mayo turns up the heat with a spicy flavor that tastes as good as it looks and thanks to Sigourney Nuñez's new nail art design, fans will be able to show off the art & science of flavorful expression."

"I'm thrilled to partner with Hellmann's, tapping into the food-inspired nail trend with the Mayo Mani," said Sigourney Nuñez. "The vibrant color and flavor of Hellmann's Chipotle Mayo reminded me a lot of one of my mom's best dishes, a Mexican tinga chicken tostada. Since that dish is very versatile, I wanted the nails to be versatile too. The Mayo Mani features a creamy white mayo base with a bright orange rim that will look good on different lengths, shapes and sizes."

Not able to join us in New York City? The Mayo Manis must go on! To recreate this Hellmann's inspired manicure at home, visit Hellmann's Instagram channel for a step-by-step tutorial. To show off your DIY Mayo Mani, tag @hellmannsmayonnaise and use #MayoMani.

Hellmann's Chipotle Mayo is the perfect addition to spice up your summer meals, featuring a delicious blend of smoky chipotle peppers, garlic, and a hint of lime for irresistible complexity with just the right amount of heat.

Hellmann's Chipotle Mayonnaise Dressing is one of three new flavors now available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.49:

Hellmann's Chili Lime Mayonnaise Dressing made with Tajín Clásico seasoning offers a burst of heat balanced with a zesty lime kick.

Hellmann's Italian Herb & Garlic Mayonnaise Dressing made with a combination of basil and oregano, delivers aromatic herbal notes with a subtle hint of garlic.

Visit Hellmanns.com for recipe inspiration.

