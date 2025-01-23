Hellmann's Teases Rom-Com Nostalgia and Epic Sandwich Order at Katz's Delicatessen for its Big Game Ad

The :20 teaser takes place inside the iconic NY deli and is guaranteed to leave viewers craving more

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 9th, a meet-cute between an iconic condiment and an iconic sandwich will take place within a renowned New York institution – Katz's Deli. Today, Hellmann's Mayonnaise drops its :20 teaser for their Big Game commercial, paying homage to a timeless deli scene featured in a famous 1980s rom-com and clues in viewers to a sandwich that's about to become the most-craved item during football's biggest weekend.

Hellmann's Waitress Teaser Hellmann's introduces a soon-to-be-famous sandwich order at Katz's Deli with Hellmann's on the side.

In the teaser, viewers are transported to the original, legendary Katz's Deli in New York City and hear a waitress reading back a detailed sandwich order so meticulous that it includes instructions down to the order of ingredients and thickness of the sliced tomatoes! After the order is read aloud, we hear someone add an additional request: "Hellmann's, on the side."

"This year, we're tapping into nostalgia and the timeless appeal of Hellmann's, which has been a part of so many flavorful moments since 1913," said Jessica Grigoriou, SVP Marketing, Condiments, Unilever North America. "Much like the Big Game and classic rom-coms, Hellmann's brings people together to enjoy life's simple pleasures like a deliciously creamy sandwich. Whether you're in an iconic deli or your own kitchen, Hellmann's brings out the best."

The teaser serves as a prelude to Hellmann's full spot airing during the Big Game on Sunday February 9, continuing its legacy of combining humor and heart to celebrate the power of taste. Fans can watch the teaser on Hellmann's social media channels and YouTube and catch even more teasers to come before kickoff.

This is the 5th year in a row Hellmann's has worked with its agency partners VML, Mindshare and Edelman to create memorable work for one of the biggest marketing events of the year.

For more updates leading up to the game, visit @HellmannsMayonnaise on Instagram.

