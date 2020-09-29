Hello Alice Reignites "Business for All Campaign" Through Funding and Mentorship for Thousands of Small Business Owners

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Alice , a free platform that guides business owners through the growth of their company, is reigniting the Business for All initiative. In partnership with Verizon, #BusinessForAll is a nationwide movement led by entrepreneurs, celebrities, business support organizations, and corporate executives that provides the opportunity for mentorship and funding to small business owners nationwide. Hello Alice pivoted efforts in March to provide a dedicated resource center and over $2 million in emergency grants to support small businesses affected by COVID-19. Now Hello Alice and Verizon will provide new money for Business for All grants between $10,000 and $50,000, along with mentorship opportunities, resources and more through the Hello Alice platform. Grants will be open to all owners with a special focus on the New Majority -- women, people of color, LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs, military affiliated business owners, and entrepreneurs with disabilities.

To raise awareness about the impact small businesses have on their communities, Hello Alice will lead a social media small business takeover on September 29th, with over 10 mentors lending their highly influential social media channels and millions of followers to small businesses owners to share their stories. Additionally, select mentors will offer exclusive virtual mentorship sessions for those who apply and are selected through Hello Alice's community. Participating mentors include:

Kristen Bell , Actress, Author, Mom, and Founder of Hello Bello;

, Actress, Author, Mom, and Founder of Hello Bello; Jean Case , Author and CEO of The Case Foundation;

, Author and CEO of The Case Foundation; Tami Erwin , EVP & Group CEO of Verizon Business;

, EVP & Group CEO of Verizon Business; Guy Fieri , Restaurateur;

, Restaurateur; Elizabeth Gore , Co-Founder & President of Hello Alice;

, Co-Founder & President of Hello Alice; Whitney Wolfe Herd , Founder & CEO of Bumble;

, Founder & CEO of Bumble; Jeff Hoffman , Chairman of Global Entrepreneur Network;

, Chairman of Global Entrepreneur Network; Lauren Maillian , CEO of Digital Undivided;

, CEO of Digital Undivided; David Meltzer , Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing;

, Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing; Rebecca Minkoff , Co-Founder of Rebecca Minkoff ;

, Co-Founder of ; Phyllis Newhouse , Founder & CEO of Xtreme Solutions, Inc. and Founder of ShoulderUp;

, Founder & CEO of Xtreme Solutions, Inc. and Founder of ShoulderUp; Gwyneth Paltrow , CEO & Founder of goop;

, CEO & Founder of goop; Lisa Price , Founder of Carol's Daughter;

, Founder of Carol's Daughter; Rakia Reynolds , Founder & Executive Officer of Skai Blue Media;

, Founder & Executive Officer of Skai Blue Media; Carolyn Rodz , Co-Founder & CEO of Hello Alice;

, Co-Founder & CEO of Hello Alice; Zaw Thet , Co-Founder & CEO of Exer; and

, Co-Founder & CEO of Exer; and Wende Zomnir , Founding Partner of Urban Decay Cosmetics.

Within the last 10 years, New Majority entrepreneurs have represented over 50% of new businesses started, creating 4.7 million new jobs, yet these owners are largely excluded in funding, receiving only a 2% share of venture capital each year. Only 5.5% of women-owned businesses in the U.S. access capital from banks or other financial institutions compared to 11.4% of male-owned companies.

"We 100% need to ensure that main street America survives," said Elizabeth Gore, Co-Founder & President of Hello Alice. "By ensuring #BusinessForAll, our entire country benefits. At Hello Alice, we will lift the voices and needs of business owners through this critical year in every way possible."

All grant applicants are put forward into a peer-to-peer mentor community and will have full access to resources available on HelloAlice.com, from small business how-to guides and advice to guided live video mentorship and digital support communities. Hello Alice has established a grants council to guide the nomination and vetting process with entrepreneur organizations, such as Verizon, Aspen Institute, DivInc, NAWBO, Bunker Labs for Veterans, digitalundivided, Black and Brown Founders, the Global Entrepreneur Network, the USHCC, the NGLCC, Kashia Band of Pomo Indians, and the Viscardi Network. Business for All will also encourage entrepreneurs to nominate their own companies.

With over 93% of small business owners voting in an election year, Business for All will also engage small business owners and policymakers on priority issues critical to small business growth ahead of the 2020 presidential election. According to Verizon's " Small Business Recovery Survey, " 81% of small business owners believe the outcome of the 2020 presidential election will affect small businesses in the U.S. overall, regardless of owner's party affiliation. Hello Alice will host nonpartisan Business for All listening sessions with small business owners from across the country. Additionally, Hello Alice and NAACP have created Vote Small Biz Center to ensure small businesses have the ability to vote on election day.

For more information or to apply or nominate a small business owner for grants and mentorship opportunities visit Businessforall.helloalice.com . Please direct media requests to [email protected] .

