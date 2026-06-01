hello® appoints Chandler Kinney as its first-ever chief aura officer

In her New Role, Chandler's First Order of Business Will Be Turning Everyday Routines into Feel-Good Rituals

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- hello, the oral and personal care brand known for thoughtfully crafted and designed products, today announced the appointment of actress Chandler Kinney as its first-ever Chief Aura Officer (CAO).

This new role comes at a time when younger consumers are thinking differently about their daily self-care. For Gen Z especially, morning routines are not just about getting ready – they have become moments to make intentional choices that rack up 'aura points' and set the tone for the day ahead.

hello announces actress Chandler Kinney as its first-ever Chief Aura Officer.

"As our newly appointed Chief Aura Officer, Chandler will take our 'everyday yay' energy to the next level," said Diana Haussling, CEO of hello products. "Chandler embodies the hello spirit through her confidence, creativity and warmth. We're excited to see how she brings the vibes to the hello fam."

As CAO, Chandler will offer her creative vision across hello's social channels, spearhead new content, provide behind-the-scenes glimpses and share aura tips for making everyday routines feel more magical.

"For me, self-care is all about cultivating and protecting my peace," said Chandler Kinney. "I'm so excited to share my go-to self-care tips! hello's new whipped toothpaste is a staple in my routine, and helps me start each day with my best smile!"

For more information, visit www.hello-products.com and follow hello on social media @helloproducts.

About hello®

Say hello to friendly personal care that rocks thoughtfully sourced ingredients, and designs that'll make you smile. hello products are made in North America with globally sourced ingredients, and are vegan, cruelty-free and free of dyes, artificial sweeteners/flavors, parabens, microbeads, and triclosan. Learn more + smile more at hello-products.com.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements decreasing plastic waste, saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

SOURCE Hello Products