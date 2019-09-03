Hello Beautiful Signs on As Silver Level Media Sponsor for Extensions Expo 2019 10th Annual Educational Trade Show

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Beautiful one of iOne Digital's media entities, (https://hellobeautiful.com/), announced today that it will be participating as a Silver Level media sponsor for the 10th annual Extensions Expo ( http://www.extensionsexpo.com/) presented by international stylist Tomeka James. The two-day expo is the premier trade show for hairstyling professionals and students and will take place September 29th and September 30th, 2019 at The Marriott Hotel at Newark Airport, 1 Hotel Road, Newark, NJ 07114. Tickets for this groundbreaking event are on sale now. Attendees have four ticket options available for purchase through the website ( http://www.extensionsexpo.com/). A 1 Day Pass for $50; 1 Day VIP Pass for $95; 2 Day Pass for $75; or a 2 Day VIP Pass for $199. The event also includes a speed networking breakfast for $25, hands-on class options ranging from $150- $300, as well as a round table business event on Sunday evening with an industry leader at every table and opportunities to have your most trying of hair and styling business questions answered.

"We are thrilled to have Hello Beautiful onboard as we celebrate our 10th anniversary. Beauty, extensions, and styling are fast-moving industries nowadays. Styles and techniques are changing overnight. To have an influential platform to recognize and support our initiatives and share insights of the business is remarkable for our presence," states Tomeka James CEO of The Extensions Expo. "Hello Beautiful and iOne Digital are consistently at the helm of what's hot when it comes to covering diversity in beauty. It is our honor to have them on board as a Silver level media sponsor."

The Extensions Expo is an educational trade show where styling professionals, students, and brands converge from all across the United States to receive quality hair extensions training, beauty processes, and business training. The event offers a full and diverse range of hair weaving classes and access to vendors all designed to assist stylists, students, and beauty entrepreneurs in reaching their extreme potential. The event will not only feature a VIP speed networking opportunities, vendors on site, and classes but will also include an on-site Employment Lounge connecting stylists with job opportunities. The Extensions Expo, like any other large-scale hair expo, will also include exciting styling contests. One of the Hello Beautiful editors will be participating in the judging panel.

With a total of 53 exhibitor/ vendor tables at the expo, the exhibit hall will be open from 9am-6pm. Breakout sessions for the expo will take place daily and be spread across multiple breaks out rooms and stages with ample opportunities for continued styling education and learning for hairstylists and cosmetology trade professionals. Attendees will have access to top industry experts and insiders teaching classes that will run all day on both Sunday and Monday.

"We have consistently owned the space digitally where Black Women can educate themselves on the what's now of beauty, style and more. Within The Extensions Expo, we recognize educational opportunities within this trade show that will have a positive lasting effect for haircare within our communities," states Detavio Samuels, President of iOne Digital. "Healthy hair is truly a part of a healthy lifestyle. The year to year growth of the expo was additionally impressive to us and we are excited to sponsor and work to reach new heights together within the haircare community."

Hello Beautiful is now the premier digital destination for Black women to explore beauty from the inside out. Responding to the need for women of all shapes, sizes, colors, hair textures, and walks of life to feel seen and heard, Hello Beautiful is building on its success as the fastest-growing online destination for today's Black woman and creating a space that caters to our right to look and feel good. The site not only serves up daily tips and tricks regarding hair, nails, skincare, makeup, fashion, and celebrity style, it explore Black women's relationships with their bodies and their perceptions and projections of beauty.

Hello Beautiful is an entity of iOne Digital which houses a dynamic portfolio of media brands deliver engaging authentic, socially-aware and entertaining original content for mobile, video and social media from a fresh perspective.

For more information in The Extensions Expo, media access, or sponsorship opportunities please contact BPM-PR Firm at mtatum@bpm-prfirm.com or call 877.841.7244

ABOUT TOMEKA JAMES AND THE EXTENSION EXPO

Tomeka James, founder of The Extension Expo is an international stylist and the owner of Tomeka's Beauty based out of Northern NJ specializing but not limited to hair replacement, styling, and business. James founded the Extensions Expo in 2009, an educational trade show for professionals and students to receive quality hair extensions, beauty processes, and business training.

ABOUT HELLO BEAUTIFUL

Hello Beautiful, property of iOne Digital, is the premier destination for Black women to explore beauty from the inside out.

iOne Digital (which now incorporates Community Connect, Inc.) is the leading online platform serving the African American consumer reaching more than 35 Million unique visitors per month and growing.

iOne Digital is a division of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK). Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), formerly known as Radio One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States.

