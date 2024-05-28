Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024

BEIJING, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading player in mainland China's online social networking space, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter of 2024 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 9.2% year over year to RMB2,560.4 million ( US$354.6 million *) in the first quarter of 2024.

( *) in the first quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. decreased to RMB5.2 million ( US$0.7 million ) in the first quarter of 2024, from RMB390 .3 million in the same period of 2023.

( ) in the first quarter of 2024, from .3 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB59.9 million ( US$8.3 million ) in the first quarter of 2024, from RMB471 .9 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the accrual of withholding income tax of RMB448.6 million ( US$62.1 million ) on historical undistributed earnings generated by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise ("WFOE").

( ) in the first quarter of 2024, from .9 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the accrual of withholding income tax of ( ) on historical undistributed earnings generated by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise ("WFOE"). Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB0.03 (US$0.00) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1.96 in the same period of 2023.

in the first quarter of 2024, compared to in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB0.31 (US$0.04) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.36 in the same period of 2023.

in the first quarter of 2024, compared to in the same period of 2023. Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Tantan app were 13.7 million in March 2024 , compared to 19.5 million in March 2023.

, compared to 19.5 million in March 2023. For the Momo app total paying users was 7.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 7.8 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 1.1 million paying users for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 1.6 million from the year ago period.

"We have made steady progress in implementing our strategic priorities for Momo, Tantan, and our new endeavors since the beginning of the year," commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. "Product innovation and our ability to leverage technological advancements have enabled Momo to play an important role in helping users discover new relationships and build meaningful interactions. This has laid a solid foundation for us to maintain user and revenue scale over the long term. I am also glad to see that our overseas team has accelerated the localization process to drive continued growth in the new endeavors. We look forward to delivering high quality social and entertainment services to a much broader user base global wise."

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rate solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.2203 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 29, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

First Quarter of 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB2,560.4 million (US$354.6 million) in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 9.2% from RMB2,818.9 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,238.5 million (US$171.5 million) in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 13.3% from RMB1,429.3 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to our proactive operational adjustments to de-emphasise large scale competition events in the Momo app and a soft consumer sentiment in the current macro environment, and to a lesser degree, Tantan pivoting away from the less dating-centric live video service.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,294.4 million (US$179.3 million) in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 4.9% from RMB1,361.5 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to our product adjustments to improve Momo app's ecosystem as well as the impact of the macro economy on consumer sentiment, and to a lesser extent, the decline in Tantan's paying users. The decrease was partially offset by the rapid revenue growth from the new standalone apps.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB26.6 million (US$3.7 million) in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 26.2% from RMB21.1 million during the same period of 2023.

Mobile games revenues were RMB0.4 million (US$0.1 million) in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 88.3% from RMB3.7 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB2,510.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB2,318.9 million (US$321.2 million) in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from value-added service and live video service on Momo app. The decrease was partially offset by the revenue growth of the new standalone apps. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB308.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 to RMB241.5 million (US$33.4 million) in the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service, and to a lesser extent, the decrease from value-added service.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,120.0 million (US$293.6 million) in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 12.4% from RMB2,419.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to live video service on Momo app and Tantan app, and a decrease in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients of virtual gift service on Momo app. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for new standalone apps; (b) a decrease in salary expenses and share-based compensation expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs and the newly granted share options which had lower fair value; (c) a decrease in sales and marketing expenses due to less marketing and promotional spend on live video service and our strategy to trim inefficient channel marketing spend.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,065.3 million (US$286.0 million) in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 11.6% from RMB2,337.4 million during the same period of 2023.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB460.3 million (US$63.8 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB436.2 million during the same period of 2023. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB434.0 million (US$60.1 million) in the first quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB435.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB28.6 million (US$4.0 million) in the first quarter of 2024, which increased from RMB5.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB515.0 million (US$71.3 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB517.8 million during the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB488.5 million (US$67.7 million) in the first quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB507.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB28.8 million (US$4.0 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB14.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB557.6 million (US$77.2 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB122.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, we accrued an income tax expenses of RMB109.0 million (US$15.1 million) associated with the profit generated in this quarter. Additionally, we accrued a withholding income tax of RMB448.6 million (US$62.1 million) associated with our WFOE's historical undistributed earnings for the potential remittance of earnings from our WFOE to its offshore parent company in the form of dividend distribution. Because we believe that we might continue to distribute the WFOE's undistributed earnings in the future to fund our demands in overseas business operations, payments of dividends, potential investments, etc, to be prudent, we accrued withholding tax on the total balance of undistributed earnings of our WFOE as of March 31, 2024. From the first quarter of 2024, dividends paid by our wholly foreign-owned subsidiary in the Chinese mainland to its offshore parent company in Hong Kong are qualified for the preferential withholding tax rate of 5% under the Arrangement between the PRC and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income, instead of the normal withholding tax rate of 10%.

Net income

Net income was RMB5.2 million (US$0.7 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB389.5 million during the same period of 2023. Net loss of the Momo segment was RMB20.8 million (US$2.9 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a net income of RMB389.0 million in the same period of 2023. Net income from the Tantan segment was RMB28.2 million (US$3.9 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB4.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB59.9 million (US$8.3 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB471.1 million during the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB33.7 million (US$4.7 million) in the first quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB461.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income of the Tantan segment was RMB28.4 million (US$3.9 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB13.7 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB5.2 million (US$0.7 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB390.3 million during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB59.9 million (US$8.3 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB471.9 million during the same period of 2023.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB0.03 (US$0.00) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1.96 in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB0.31 (US$0.04) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.36 in the first quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash flow

As of March 31, 2024, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB15,115.8 million (US$2,093.5 million), compared to RMB13,478.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB400.2 million (US$55.4 million), compared to RMB451.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Recent Development

Payment of a special cash dividend

In March 2024, Hello Group's board of directors declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.54 per ADS, or US$0.27 per ordinary share. The cash dividend was paid on April 30, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2024. The aggregate amount of cash dividends paid was US$98.9 million.

Share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022, Hello Group's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares up to June 6, 2024 (the "Share Repurchase Program"). On March 14, 2024, Hello Group's board of directors approved to amend the Share Repurchase Program to (i) extend the term of the Share Repurchase Program up to June 30, 2026, and (ii) upsize the Share Repurchase Program so that the Company is authorized to, from time to time, acquire up to an aggregate of US$286.1 million worth of its shares in the form of ADSs and/or the ordinary shares of the Company in the open market and through privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

As of May 28, 2024, the Company has repurchased 22.3 million ADSs for US$122.6 million on the open market under Share Repurchase Program announced on June 7, 2022 and amended on March 14, 2024, at an average purchase price of US$5.48 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.65 billion to RMB2.75 billion, representing a decrease of 15.5% to 12.4% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on May 28, 2024).

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at https://ir.hellogroup.com.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in mainland China's online social networking space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. Starting from 2019, we have incubated a number of other new apps, such as Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui and Tietie, which target more niche markets and more selective demographics.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the second quarter of 2024, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the first quarter of 2024 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the second quarter of 2024 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

Ended March 31



2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues:











Live video service 1,429,340

1,238,541

171,536

Value-added service 1,361,469

1,294,376

179,269

Mobile marketing 21,071

26,595

3,683

Mobile games 3,699

432

60

Other services 3,279

476

66

Total net revenues 2,818,858

2,560,420

354,614

Cost and expenses:











Cost of revenues (1,664,188)

(1,503,008)

(208,164)

Research and development (236,803)

(192,191)

(26,618)

Sales and marketing (379,786)

(293,431)

(40,640)

General and administrative (138,298)

(131,381)

(18,196)

Total cost and expenses (2,419,075)

(2,120,011)

(293,618)

Other operating income, net 36,394

19,906

2,757

Income from operations 436,177

460,315

63,753

Interest income 99,787

121,107

16,773

Interest expense (10,415)

(23,698)

(3,282)

Other gain or loss, net -

(9,245)

(1,280)

Income before income tax and share of (loss) income on equity method

investments 525,549

548,479

75,964

Income tax expenses (122,613)

(557,613)

(77,229)

Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 402,936

(9,134)

(1,265)

Share of (loss) income on equity method investments (13,475)

14,318

1,983

Net income 389,461

5,184

718

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (828)

-

-

Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. 390,289

5,184

718

Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders











Basic 1.04

0.01

0.00

Diluted 0.98

0.01

0.00

Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share











Basic 377,017,080

374,650,649

374,650,649

Diluted 409,102,277

389,278,806

389,278,806





























Hello Group Inc.



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income



(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

















Three months





Ended March 31







2023

2024

2024







RMB

RMB

US$





Net income 389,461

5,184

718





Other comprehensive income, net of tax:















Foreign currency translation adjustment 2,181

54,894

7,603





Comprehensive income 391,642

60,078

8,321





Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributed to the non-controlling interest (1,670)

3,084

427





Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 393,312

56,994

7,894





























Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31

March 31

March 31

2023

2024

2024 RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 5,620,466

6,023,224

834,207 Short-term deposits 1,270,626

1,129,454

156,428 Restricted cash 10,147

1,504,307

208,344 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

RMB12,780 and RMB12,497 as of December 31, 2023 and March 31,

2024, respectively 201,517

189,561

26,254 Amounts due from related parties 7,258

-

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets 723,364

823,251

114,019 Total current assets 7,833,378

9,669,797

1,339,252 Long-term deposits 3,924,975

3,805,075

526,997 Long-term restricted cash 2,652,299

2,653,744

367,539 Right-of-use assets, net 109,572

116,607

16,150 Property and equipment, net 659,033

688,699

95,384 Intangible assets, net 17,086

15,806

2,189 Rental deposits 12,962

13,766

1,907 Long-term investments 786,911

710,557

98,411 Amounts due from RPT-non current 20,000

-

- Other non-current assets 180,052

200,649

27,790 Deferred tax assets 31,741

34,240

4,742 Total assets 16,228,009

17,908,940

2,480,361 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 616,681

604,398

83,711 Deferred revenue 442,805

459,797

63,681 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 630,617

564,205

78,141 Amounts due to related parties 4,314

-

- Lease liabilities due within one year 60,008

66,136

9,160 Income tax payable 94,719

100,756

13,955 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 27,261

27,723

3,840 Long-term borrowings, current portion 215,615

217,094

30,067 Dividends payable -

714,120

98,904 Short-term borrowings -

1,334,664

184,849 Total current liabilities 2,092,020

4,088,893

566,308 Deferred tax liabilities 24,987

391,502

54,222 Convertible Senior Notes 19,571

19,920

2,759 Long-term borrowings 1,938,385

1,938,169

268,433 Lease liabilities 52,171

52,487

7,269 Other non-current liabilities 114,085

139,721

19,351 Total liabilities 4,241,219

6,630,692

918,342 Shareholder's equity (i) 11,986,790

11,278,248

1,562,019 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 16,228,009

17,908,940

2,480,361



(i): As of March 31, 2024, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 370,162,906.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months



Ended March 31



2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

US$

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income 389,461

5,184

718

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation of property and equipment 22,844

14,310

1,982

Amortization of intangible assets 1,279

1,279

177

Share-based compensation 81,657

54,670

7,572

Share of loss (income) on equity method investments 13,475

(14,318)

(1,983)

Loss on long-term investments -

9,245

1,280

Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment 67

258

36

Provision of loss on receivable and other assets 9,182

1,776

246

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable (548)

10,980

1,521

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,352

(9,677)

(1,340)

Amounts due from related parties 55

-

-

Rental deposits -

(802)

(111)

Deferred tax assets 440

(2,498)

(346)

Other non-current assets (7,485)

(7,597)

(1,052)

Accounts payable 20,379

(17,454)

(2,417)

Income tax payable (6,393)

6,036

836

Deferred revenue (8,811)

16,674

2,309

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (132,733)

(56,800)

(7,867)

Amount due to related parties 3,169

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities 34,120

365,011

50,553

Other non-current liabilities 6,564

23,893

3,309

Net cash provided by operating activities 451,074

400,170

55,423

Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchase of property and equipment (10,234)

(44,176)

(6,118)

Purchase of short-term deposits (497,342)

-

-

Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 900,000

300,000

41,550

Purchase of long-term deposits -

(718,860)

(99,561)

Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits -

718,860

99,561

Cash received from sales of long-term investment -

2,000

277

Other investing activities 738

385

53

Net cash provided by investing activities 393,162

258,209

35,762

Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from exercise of share options 3

11

2

Payment in relation to the share repurchase program (3,237)

(112,261)

(15,548)

Repurchase of subsidiary's share options (1,539)

-

-

Proceeds from short-term borrowings -

1,331,635

184,429

Repayment of long-term borrowings -

(215)

(30)

Payment for redemption of convertible bonds (478,786)

-

-

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (483,559)

1,219,170

168,853

Effect of exchange rate changes (9,426)

20,814

2,882

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 351,251

1,898,363

262,920

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 5,198,601

8,282,912

1,147,170

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 5,549,852

10,181,275

1,410,090

























































Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)

















1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.

















Three months

Three months

Three months

Ended March 31, 2023

Ended March 31, 2024

Ended March 31, 2024



GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$

Cost of revenues (1,664,188) 1,635 (1,662,553)

(1,503,008) 1,882 (1,501,126)

(208,164) 261 (207,903)

Research and development (236,803) 22,372 (214,431)

(192,191) 8,786 (183,405)

(26,618) 1,217 (25,401)

Sales and marketing (379,786) 7,746 (372,040)

(293,431) 6,117 (287,314)

(40,640) 847 (39,793)

General and administrative (138,298) 49,904 (88,394)

(131,381) 37,885 (93,496)

(18,196) 5,247 (12,949)

Cost and operating expenses (2,419,075) 81,657 (2,337,418)

(2,120,011) 54,670 (2,065,341)

(293,618) 7,572 (286,046)

Income from operations 436,177 81,657 517,834

460,315 54,670 514,985

63,753 7,572 71,325

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 390,289 81,657 471,946

5,184 54,670 59,854

718 7,572 8,290

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended March 31, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,150,844

87,697

-

1,238,541

171,536 Value-added service 1,149,285

145,091

-

1,294,376

179,269 Mobile marketing 17,893

8,702

-

26,595

3,683 Mobile games 432

-

-

432

60 Other services 434

-

42

476

66 Total net revenues 2,318,888

241,490

42

2,560,420

354,614 Cost and expenses (ii):

















Cost of revenues (1,392,824)

(110,184)

-

(1,503,008)

(208,164) Research and development (150,861)

(41,330)

-

(192,191)

(26,618) Sales and marketing (236,659)

(54,482)

(2,290)

(293,431)

(40,640) General and administrative (123,752)

(7,591)

(38)

(131,381)

(18,196) Total cost and expenses (1,904,096)

(213,587)

(2,328)

(2,120,011)

(293,618) Other operating income 19,158

724

24

19,906

2,757 Income (loss) from operations 433,950

28,627

(2,262)

460,315

63,753 Interest income 120,958

147

2

121,107

16,773 Interest expense (23,698)

-

-

(23,698)

(3,282) Other gain or loss, net (9,245)

-

-

(9,245)

(1,280) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity

method investments 521,965

28,774

(2,260)

548,479

75,964 Income tax expenses (557,079)

(534)

-

(557,613)

(77,229) (Loss) income before share of income on equity method

investments (35,114)

28,240

(2,260)

(9,134)

(1,265) Share of income on equity method investments 14,318

-

-

14,318

1,983 Net (loss) income (20,796)

28,240

(2,260)

5,184

718







































(ii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

























































Three months

Ended March 31, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 1,878

4

-

1,882

261 Research and development 8,638

148

-

8,786

1,217 Sales and marketing 6,117

-

-

6,117

847 General and administrative 37,874

11

-

37,885

5,247 Total cost and expenses 54,507

163

-

54,670

7,572













Hello Group Inc.











Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report











(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)































Three months



Ended March 31, 2024



Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Income (loss) from operations 433,950

28,627

(2,262)

460,315

63,753

Share-based compensation 54,507

163

-

54,670

7,572

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 488,457

28,790

(2,262)

514,985

71,325























Net (loss) income (20,796)

28,240

(2,260)

5,184

718

Share-based compensation 54,507

163

-

54,670

7,572

Non-GAAP net income (loss) 33,711

28,403

(2,260)

59,854

8,290

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended March 31, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$[1] Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,289,718

139,622

-

1,429,340

208,128 Value-added service 1,193,544

167,925

-

1,361,469

198,246 Mobile marketing 20,021

1,050

-

21,071

3,068 Mobile games 3,699

-

-

3,699

539 Other services 3,137

-

142

3,279

477 Total net revenues 2,510,119

308,597

142

2,818,858

410,458 Cost and expenses (iii):

















Cost of revenues (1,500,531)

(163,114)

(543)

(1,664,188)

(242,325) Research and development (169,308)

(67,495)

-

(236,803)

(34,481) Sales and marketing (312,640)

(65,852)

(1,294)

(379,786)

(55,301) General and administrative (128,078)

(7,746)

(2,474)

(138,298)

(20,138) Total cost and expenses (2,110,557)

(304,207)

(4,311)

(2,419,075)

(352,245) Other operating income, net 35,478

854

62

36,394

5,299 Income (loss) from operations 435,040

5,244

(4,107)

436,177

63,512 Interest income 99,531

204

52

99,787

14,530 Interest expense (10,415)

-

-

(10,415)

(1,517) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity

method investments 524,156

5,448

(4,055)

525,549

76,525 Income tax expenses (121,642)

(971)

-

(122,613)

(17,854) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 402,514

4,477

(4,055)

402,936

58,671 Share of loss on equity method investments (13,475)

-

-

(13,475)

(1,962) Net income (loss) 389,039

4,477

(4,055)

389,461

56,709







































(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

































Three months

Ended March 31, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 1,618

17

-

1,635

238 Research and development 13,170

9,202

-

22,372

3,258 Sales and marketing 7,741

5

-

7,746

1,128 General and administrative 49,896

8

-

49,904

7,267 Total cost and expenses 72,425

9,232

-

81,657

11,891



























































[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.











Hello Group Inc.









Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report









(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

























Three months

Ended March 31, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 435,040

5,244

(4,107)

436,177

63,512 Share-based compensation 72,425

9,232

-

81,657

11,891 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 507,465

14,476

(4,107)

517,834

75,403



















Net income (loss) 389,039

4,477

(4,055)

389,461

56,709 Share-based compensation 72,425

9,232

-

81,657

11,891 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 461,464

13,709

(4,055)

471,118

68,600

SOURCE Hello Group Inc.