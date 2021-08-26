Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter of 2021 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 5.1% year over year to RMB3,671.7 million ( US$568.7 million *) in the second quarter of 2021.

( *) in the second quarter of 2021. Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. increased to RMB464.2 million ( US$71.9 million ) in the second quarter of 2021 from RMB456.4 million in the same period of 2020.

( ) in the second quarter of 2021 from in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB551.0 million ( US$85.3 million ) in the second quarter of 2021, from RMB669.8 million in the same period of 2020.

( ) in the second quarter of 2021, from in the same period of 2020. Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.15 (US$0.33) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.11 in the same period of 2020.

in the second quarter of 2021, compared to in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.54 (US$0.39) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3.05 in the same period of 2020.

in the second quarter of 2021, compared to in the same period of 2020. Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on the Company application were 115.6 million in June 2021 , compared to 111.5 million in June 2020 .

, compared to 111.5 million in . Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 3.1 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 12.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 12.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, which included 3.9 million paying users of Tantan.

First Half of 2021 Highlights

Net revenues decreased 4.3% year over year to RMB7,142.3 million ( US$1,106.2 million ) for the first half of 2021.

( ) for the first half of 2021. Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB925.8 million ( US$143.4 million ) for the first half of 2021, compared with RMB995.3 million during the same period of 2020.

( ) for the first half of 2021, compared with during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,184.6 million ( US$183.5 million ) for the first half of 2021, compared with RMB1,406.0 million during the same period of 2020.

( ) for the first half of 2021, compared with during the same period of 2020. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.29 (US$0.66) for the first half of 2021, compared with RMB4.57 during the same period of 2020.

for the first half of 2021, compared with during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.45 (US$0.84) for the first half of 2021, compared with RMB6.39 during the same period of 2020.

"The second quarter of 2021 was a solid quarter with decent financial results and progress on all of our strategic priorities." commented Li Wang, CEO of Hello Group. "The fundamentals of the core Momo as a social platform continued to strengthen. At the same time revenue performance and structure showed solid improvements. The healthy and productive core business gives us important leverage to plow new grounds and build longer term drivers for the group."

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Second Quarter of 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,671.7 million (US$568.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 5.1% from RMB3,868.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Live video service revenues were RMB2,101.3 million (US$325.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 19.3% from RMB2,602.9 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to our structural reform on the Company's core live video business, which was used to revive the long tail content ecosystem. The decrease was partially offset by the growth from Tantan's live video service revenues, which were RMB216.5 million (US$33.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB191.7 million in the same period of 2020.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,507.3 million (US$233.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 25.2% from RMB1,204.3 million during the same period of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more innovative products and operational ideas launched, and more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social entertainment experience of Momo users, and to a lesser extent, the increase in the virtual gift revenues of new applications. The increase was partially offset by the decrease in the membership subscription revenues of Tantan, due to the decrease of paying users of Tantan.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB51.6 million (US$8.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 35.9% from RMB38.0 million during the same period of 2020. The increase in mobile marketing revenues was primarily caused by the increased demand from brand marketers.

Mobile games revenues were RMB9.2 million (US$1.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 20.6% from RMB11.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB3,340.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 to RMB3,157.5 million (US$489.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the increase in net revenues from value-added service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB517.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 to RMB513.5 million (US$79.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which was mainly due to the decrease in the membership subscription revenues.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB3,075.6 million (US$476.4 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 2.3% from RMB3,146.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses due to the fair value remeasurement of liability classified options granted to Tantan's founders; (b) a decrease in infrastructure-related spending, such as server depreciation costs; (c) a decrease in commission fees paid to payment channels. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service, an increase in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Tantan's live video service, and an increase in marketing and promotional expenses to promote our core live video services.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,980.1 million (US$461.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.9% from RMB2,923.7 million during the same period of 2020.

Other operating income

Other operating income was RMB90.3 million (US$14.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease from RMB91.3 million during the second quarter of 2020. The other operating income mainly consisted of government incentives.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB686.3 million (US$106.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB812.7 million during the same period of 2020. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB711.3 million (US$110.2 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB945.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB11.9 million (US$1.8 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to loss from operations of RMB125.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB781.9 million (US$121.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB1,035.8 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB835.8 million (US$129.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB1,102.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB40.9 million (US$6.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB62.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB291.5 million (US$45.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, decreasing from RMB443.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in income tax expenses was mainly due to (a) the lower profit in the second quarter of 2021; and (b) less payment of withholding income tax on dividends distributed by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise ("WFOE") in China to our offshore entity in the second quarter of 2021. The dividends of RMB1,300.0 million (US$201.3 million) and withholding income tax of RMB130.0 million (US$20.1 million) were paid in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income

Net income was RMB461.5 million (US$71.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB455.5 million during the same period of 2020. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB481.3 million (US$74.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB586.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB6.7 million (US$1.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of RMB124.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB548.3 million (US$84.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB668.9 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB605.8 million (US$93.8 million) in the second quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB744.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB44.5 million (US$6.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB70.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB464.2 million (US$71.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB456.4 million during the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB551.0 million (US$85.3 million) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB669.8 million during the same period of 2020.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.15 (US$0.33) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB2.11 in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.54 (US$0.39) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3.05 in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash flow

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB15,450.0 million (US$2,392.9 million), compared to RMB16,482.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB167.8 million (US$26.0 million), compared to a net cash provided by operating activities of RMB807.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was mainly due to the cash payment of RMB678.2 million (US$105.0 million) we made to Tantan's founders to settle the previously granted liability-classified share options upon their termination of services with Tantan in the second quarter of 2021.

First Half of 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first half of 2021 were RMB7,142.3 million (US$1,106.2 million), a decrease of 4.3% from RMB7,462.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB925.8 million (US$143.4 million) for the first half of 2021, compared to RMB995.3 million during the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,184.6 million (US$183.5 million) for the first half of 2021, compared to RMB1,406.0 million during the same period of 2020.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.29 (US$0.66) during the first half of 2021, compared to RMB4.57 in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.45 (US$0.84) during the first half of 2021, compared to RMB6.39 in the same period of 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB333.8 million (US$51.7 million) during the first half of 2021, compared to RMB1,350.7 million in the same period of 2020.

Recent Developments

Execution of share repurchase program

On September 3, 2020, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares over the next 12 months. As of August 26, 2021, the Company has repurchased 13.46 million ADSs for US$173.4 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$12.87 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.65 billion to RMB3.75 billion, representing a decrease of 3.1% to 0.4% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2021, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the second quarter of 2021 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2021 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

First half year Ended June 30

Ended June 30

2020

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:





















Live video service 2,602,876

2,101,332

325,455

4,934,880

4,063,427

629,345 Value-added service 1,204,320

1,507,258

233,445

2,380,074

2,962,771

458,875 Mobile marketing 37,964

51,601

7,992

95,119

90,318

13,988 Mobile games 11,564

9,182

1,422

24,255

20,366

3,154 Other services 11,528

2,341

362

28,008

5,428

841 Total net revenues 3,868,252

3,671,714

568,676

7,462,336

7,142,310

1,106,203 Cost and expenses:





















Cost of revenues (2,036,305)

(2,070,329)

(320,653)

(3,913,221)

(4,008,574)

(620,849) Research and development (279,002)

(268,325)

(41,558)

(541,161)

(554,818)

(85,930) Sales and marketing (651,500)

(650,236)

(100,709)

(1,361,308)

(1,263,809)

(195,739) General and administrative (180,061)

(86,747)

(13,435)

(357,310)

(264,709)

(40,998) Total cost and expenses (3,146,868)

(3,075,637)

(476,355)

(6,173,000)

(6,091,910)

(943,516) Other operating income 91,329

90,268

13,981

117,448

116,168

17,992 Income from operations 812,713

686,345

106,302

1,406,784

1,166,568

180,679 Interest income 108,536

94,448

14,628

239,359

191,142

29,604 Interest expense (20,121)

(18,302)

(2,835)

(39,940)

(36,663)

(5,678) Other gain or loss, net -

(10,500)

(1,626)

(6,000)

(18,000)

(2,788) Income before income tax

and share of income on

equity method

investments 901,128

751,991

116,469

1,600,203

1,303,047

201,817 Income tax expenses (443,633)

(291,509)

(45,149)

(606,524)

(382,907)

(59,305) Income before share of

income on equity method

investments 457,495

460,482

71,320

993,679

920,140

142,512 Share of (loss) income on

equity method investments (1,967)

1,042

161

(440)

2,303

357 Net income 455,528

461,524

71,481

993,239

922,443

142,869 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (872)

(2,636)

(408)

(2,067)

(3,376)

(523) Net income attributable to

the shareholders of Hello

Group Inc. 456,400

464,160

71,889

995,306

925,819

143,392























Net income per share

attributable to ordinary

shareholders Basic 1.09

1.13

0.17

2.38

2.25

0.35 Diluted 1.05

1.07

0.17

2.29

2.15

0.33 Weighted average shares

used in calculating net

income per ordinary share





















Basic 417,559,984

411,540,714

411,540,714

417,427,113

411,753,583

411,753,583 Diluted 452,500,168

449,020,572

449,020,572

452,915,745

448,597,242

448,597,242

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













Three months

First half year Ended June 30

Ended June 30

2020

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 455,528

461,524

71,481

993,239

922,443

142,869 Other comprehensive income

(loss), net of tax:





















Foreign currency translation

adjustment 8,818

(28,396)

(4,398)

7,951

(32,198)

(4,987) Comprehensive income 464,346

433,128

67,083

1,001,190

890,245

137,882 Less: comprehensive loss

attributed to the non-controlling

interest (1,423)

(6,162)

(954)

(6,992)

(5,783)

(896) Comprehensive income

attributable to Hello Group

Inc. 465,769

439,290

68,037

1,008,182

896,028

138,778

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













December 31

June 30

June 30

2020

2021

2021 RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 3,363,942

2,204,455

341,427 Short-term deposits 7,566,250

7,365,886

1,140,830 Restricted cash 2,130

2,133

330 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

RMB15,390 and RMB15,954 as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively 200,831

217,063

33,619 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 613,696

733,792

113,650 Total current assets 11,746,849

10,523,329

1,629,856 Long-term deposits 5,550,000

5,800,000

898,306 Long-term restricted cash -

77,479

12,000 Right-of-use assets, net 278,175

223,901

34,678 Property and equipment, net 265,765

224,964

34,842 Intangible assets, net 687,211

607,411

94,076 Rental deposits 21,794

22,386

3,467 Long-term investments 454,996

733,689

113,634 Other non-current assets 94,868

100,054

15,496 Deferred tax assets 32,495

33,729

5,224 Goodwill 4,088,403

4,045,777

626,611 Total assets 23,220,556

22,392,719

3,468,190 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 699,394

752,474

116,545 Deferred revenue 511,617

517,921

80,216 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 854,835

752,881

116,606 Amount due to related parties 19,462

12,906

1,999 Lease liabilities due within one year 132,793

129,044

19,986 Income tax payable 236,490

140,111

21,700 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 62,149

45,443

7,038 Total current liabilities 2,516,740

2,350,780

364,090 Deferred tax liabilities 171,803

151,853

23,519 Convertible senior notes 4,658,966

4,617,465

715,154 Share-based compensation liability 875,616

-

- Lease liabilities 136,436

99,858

15,466 Other non-current liabilities 25,666

135,050

20,916 Total liabilities 8,385,227

7,355,006

1,139,145 Shareholder's equity (i) 14,835,329

15,037,713

2,329,045 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 23,220,556

22,392,719

3,468,190











(i): As of June 30, 2021, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 411,632,190.









Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

First half year

Ended June 30

Ended June 30

2020

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income 455,528

461,524

71,481

993,239

922,443

142,869 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation of property and equipment 52,210

40,072

6,206

104,591

82,615

12,795 Amortization of intangible assets 40,288

36,108

5,592

80,170

73,061

11,316 Share-based compensation 184,100

60,658

9,395

352,627

205,915

31,891 Share of loss (income) on equity method investments 1,967

(1,042)

(161)

440

(2,303)

(357) Loss on long-term investments -

10,500

1,626

6,000

18,000

2,788 Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation -

-

-

(6,676)

-

- Gain on disposal of subsidiaries -

(15,526)

(2,405)

-

(15,526)

(2,405) Loss on disposal of property and equipment (1)

(1,101)

(171)

(1)

(1,079)

(167) Provision of losses on receivable and other assets 1,060

169

26

406

564

87 Cash received on investment income distribution -

-

-

1,153

-

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable 39,725

(15,162)

(2,348)

1,746

(22,742)

(3,522) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,671

(31,941)

(4,947)

43,833

(118,618)

(18,372) Amount due from a related party 230

-

-

2,353

-

- Rental deposits 363

(1,951)

(302)

190

(592)

(92) Deferred tax assets 435

(627)

(97)

2,473

(1,234)

(191) Other non-current assets 3,411

36,720

5,687

18,251

49,050

7,597 Accounts payable 63,598

48,889

7,572

(16,475)

47,822

7,407 Income tax payable 44,712

(119,269)

(18,472)

65,056

(96,378)

(14,927) Deferred revenue (12,249)

16,464

2,550

(33,272)

16,085

2,491 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (59,987)

23,189

3,592

(214,230)

(95,783)

(14,835) Amount due to related parties (16,217)

600

93

(11,233)

(6,556)

(1,015) Deferred tax liability (10,072)

(9,027)

(1,398)

(20,043)

(18,265)

(2,829) Share-based compensation liability -

(678,153)

(105,033)

-

(678,153)

(105,033) Other non-current liabilities (24,522)

(28,877)

(4,472)

(19,852)

(24,517)

(3,797) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 807,250

(167,783)

(25,986)

1,350,746

333,809

51,699 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchase of property and equipment (45,803)

(20,020)

(3,101)

(83,970)

(45,203)

(7,001) Payment for long-term investments -

(300,000)

(46,464)

(4,500)

(300,000)

(46,464) Purchase of short-term deposits (4,941,858)

(1,566,688)

(242,649)

(8,241,858)

(2,476,688)

(383,590) Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 8,306,434

2,089,618

323,641

11,285,574

2,658,912

411,813 Payment for short-term investments -

-

-

(10,000)

-

- Cash received from sales of short-term investment -

-

-

10,000

-

- Cash received on investment income distribution -

-

-

-

5,610

869 Cash of disposed subsidiaries -

(8,750)

(1,355)

-

(8,750)

(1,355) Purchase of long-term deposits (2,800,000)

(250,000)

(38,720)

(2,800,000)

(250,000)

(38,720) Other investing activities 15

2,390

370

(776)

2,393

371 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 518,788

(53,450)

(8,278)

154,470

(413,726)

(64,077) Cash flows from financing activities:





















Deferred payment for business acquisition (18,355)

-

-

(18,355)

(12,907)

(1,999) Proceeds from exercise of share options 1

310

48

1

310

48 Repurchase of ordinary shares -

(103,072)

(15,964)

-

(106,151)

(16,441) Repurchase of subsidiary's share options -

(2,780)

(431)

-

(5,561)

(861) Dividends payment (1,123,983)

(852,743)

(132,073)

(1,123,983)

(852,743)

(132,073) Net cash used in financing activities (1,142,337)

(958,285)

(148,420)

(1,142,337)

(977,052)

(151,326) Effect of exchange rate changes (5,332)

(28,952)

(4,484)

1,961

(25,036)

(3,877) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 178,369

(1,208,470)

(187,168)

364,840

(1,082,005)

(167,581) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning

of period 2,799,214

3,492,537

540,925

2,612,743

3,366,072

521,338 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of

period 2,977,583

2,284,067

353,757

2,977,583

2,284,067

353,757



Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)







1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.













Three months

Three months

Three months Ended June 30, 2020 Ended June 30, 2021

Ended June 30, 2021

GAAP Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions Share-

based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-

GAAP

GAAP Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions Share-

based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions Share-

based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-GAAP





(ii)







(ii)







(ii)

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (2,036,305) 18,929 2,804 - (2,014,572)

(2,070,329) 17,256 4,201 - (2,048,872)

(320,653) 2,673 651 - (317,329) Research and

development (279,002) 2,404 49,985 - (226,613)

(268,325) 1,461 33,965 - (232,899)

(41,558) 226 5,261 - (36,071) Sales and marketing (651,500) 17,702 43,123 - (590,675)

(650,236) 16,137 14,588 - (619,511)

(100,709) 2,499 2,259 - (95,951) General and

administrative (180,061) - 88,188 - (91,873)

(86,747) - 7,904 - (78,843)

(13,435) - 1,224 - (12,211) Cost and operating

expenses (3,146,868) 39,035 184,100 - (2,923,733)

(3,075,637) 34,854 60,658 - (2,980,125)

(476,355) 5,398 9,395 - (461,562) Income from operations 812,713 39,035 184,100 - 1,035,848

686,345 34,854 60,658 - 781,857

106,302 5,398 9,395 - 121,095 Net income attributable to

Hello Group Inc. 456,400 39,035 184,100 (9,759) 669,776

464,160 34,854 60,658 (8,714) 550,958

71,889 5,398 9,395 (1,351) 85,331

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)







1 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.













First half year

First half year

First half year Ended June 30, 2020 Ended June 30, 2021

Ended June 30, 2021

GAAP Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions Share-

based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions Share-

based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions Share-

based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-GAAP





(ii)







(ii)







(ii)

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (3,913,221) 37,574 9,773 - (3,865,874)

(4,008,574) 34,567 7,925 - (3,966,082)

(620,849) 5,354 1,227 - (614,268) Research and

development (541,161) 4,772 92,745 - (443,644)

(554,818) 3,660 74,174 - (476,984)

(85,930) 567 11,488 - (73,875) Sales and marketing (1,361,308) 35,138 90,197 - (1,235,973)

(1,263,809) 32,326 32,144 - (1,199,339)

(195,739) 5,007 4,978 - (185,754) General and

administrative (357,310) - 159,912 - (197,398)

(264,709) - 91,672 - (173,037)

(40,998) - 14,198 - (26,800) Cost and operating

expenses (6,173,000) 77,484 352,627 - (5,742,889)

(6,091,910) 70,553 205,915 - (5,815,442)

(943,516) 10,928 31,891 - (900,697) Income from

operations 1,406,784 77,484 352,627 - 1,836,895

1,166,568 70,553 205,915 - 1,443,036

180,679 10,928 31,891 - 223,498 Net income attributable

to Hello Group Inc. 995,306 77,484 352,627 (19,371) 1,406,046

925,819 70,553 205,915 (17,639) 1,184,648

143,392 10,928 31,891 (2,732) 183,479















































































































































(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition.

























Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended June 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,884,821

216,511

-

2,101,332

325,455 Value-added service 1,210,220

297,038

-

1,507,258

233,445 Mobile marketing 51,601

-

-

51,601

7,992 Mobile games 9,182

-

-

9,182

1,422 Other services 1,706

-

635

2,341

362 Total net revenues 3,157,530

513,549

635

3,671,714

568,676 Cost and expenses (iii):

















Cost of revenues (1,796,504)

(266,197)

(7,628)

(2,070,329)

(320,653) Research and development (195,371)

(72,954)

-

(268,325)

(41,558) Sales and marketing (378,938)

(270,266)

(1,032)

(650,236)

(100,709) General and administrative (140,905)

59,205

(5,047)

(86,747)

(13,435) Total cost and expenses (2,511,718)

(550,212)

(13,707)

(3,075,637)

(476,355) Other operating income 65,445

24,798

25

90,268

13,981 Income (loss) from operations 711,257

(11,865)

(13,047)

686,345

106,302 Interest income 94,112

291

45

94,448

14,628 Interest expense (18,302)

-

-

(18,302)

(2,835) Other gain or loss, net (10,500)

-

-

(10,500)

(1,626) Income (loss) before income tax and

share of income on equity method

investments 776,567

(11,574)

(13,002)

751,991

116,469 Income tax (expenses) benefits (296,344)

4,835

-

(291,509)

(45,149) Income (loss) before share of income

on equity method investments 480,223

(6,739)

(13,002)

460,482

71,320 Share of income on equity method investments 1,042

-

-

1,042

161 Net income (loss) 481,265

(6,739)

(13,002)

461,524

71,481









































(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

















































Three months

Ended June 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 2,640

1,561

-

4,201

651 Research and development 29,663

4,302

-

33,965

5,261 Sales and marketing 12,971

1,617

-

14,588

2,259 General and administrative 79,308

(71,404)

-

7,904

1,224 Total cost and expenses 124,582

(63,924)

-

60,658

9,395

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

Ended June 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 711,257

(11,865)

(13,047)

686,345

106,302 Share-based compensation 124,582

(63,924)

-

60,658

9,395 Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions -

34,854

-

34,854

5,398 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 835,839

(40,935)

(13,047)

781,857

121,095



















Net income (loss) 481,265

(6,739)

(13,002)

461,524

71,481 Share-based compensation 124,582

(63,924)

-

60,658

9,395 Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions -

34,854

-

34,854

5,398 Tax impacts -

(8,714)

-

(8,714)

(1,351) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 605,847

(44,523)

(13,002)

548,322

84,923

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended June 30, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$[1] Net revenues:

















Live video service 2,411,223

191,653

-

2,602,876

368,413 Value-added service 878,804

325,516

-

1,204,320

170,460 Mobile marketing 37,964

-

-

37,964

5,373 Mobile games 11,564

-

-

11,564

1,637 Other services 1,163

-

10,365

11,528

1,633 Total net revenues 3,340,718

517,169

10,365

3,868,252

547,516 Cost and expenses (iv):

















Cost of revenues (1,792,442)

(232,445)

(11,418)

(2,036,305)

(288,220) Research and development (202,774)

(76,228)

-

(279,002)

(39,490) Sales and marketing (337,196)

(314,293)

(11)

(651,500)

(92,214) General and administrative (154,161)

(19,828)

(6,072)

(180,061)

(25,486) Total cost and expenses (2,486,573)

(642,794)

(17,501)

(3,146,868)

(445,410) Other operating income 91,190

-

139

91,329

12,927 Income (loss) from operations 945,335

(125,625)

(6,997)

812,713

115,033 Interest income 107,776

689

71

108,536

15,362 Interest expense (20,121)

-

-

(20,121)

(2,848) Income (loss) before income tax and

share of income on equity method

investments 1,032,990

(124,936)

(6,926)

901,128

127,547 Income tax (expenses) benefits (444,278)

645

-

(443,633)

(62,792) Income (loss) before share of income

on equity method investments 588,712

(124,291)

(6,926)

457,495

64,755 Share of loss on equity method

investments (1,967)

-

-

(1,967)

(278) Net income (loss) 586,745

(124,291)

(6,926)

455,528

64,477







































(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:































Three months

Ended June 30, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 3,396

(592)

-

2,804

397 Research and development 36,670

13,315

-

49,985

7,075 Sales and marketing 38,905

4,218

-

43,123

6,104 General and administrative 78,250

7,280

2,658

88,188

12,482 Total cost and expenses 157,221

24,221

2,658

184,100

26,058



































































































[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2020 a

s set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

Ended June 30, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 945,335

(125,625)

(6,997)

812,713

115,033 Share-based compensation 157,221

24,221

2,658

184,100

26,058 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

39,035

-

39,035

5,525 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 1,102,556

(62,369)

(4,339)

1,035,848

146,616



















Net income (loss) 586,745

(124,291)

(6,926)

455,528

64,477 Share-based compensation 157,221

24,221

2,658

184,100

26,058 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

39,035

-

39,035

5,525 Tax impacts -

(9,759)

-

(9,759)

(1,381) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 743,966

(70,794)

(4,268)

668,904

94,679

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



First half year Ended June 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 3,595,710

467,717

-

4,063,427

629,345 Value-added service 2,349,235

613,536

-

2,962,771

458,875 Mobile marketing 90,318

-

-

90,318

13,988 Mobile games 20,366

-

-

20,366

3,154 Other services 3,674

-

1,754

5,428

841 Total net revenues 6,059,303

1,081,253

1,754

7,142,310

1,106,203 Cost and expenses (v):

















Cost of revenues (3,453,399)

(547,186)

(7,989)

(4,008,574)

(620,849) Research and development (400,701)

(154,117)

-

(554,818)

(85,930) Sales and marketing (705,767)

(556,976)

(1,066)

(1,263,809)

(195,739) General and administrative (300,356)

45,084

(9,437)

(264,709)

(40,998) Total cost and expenses (4,860,223)

(1,213,195)

(18,492)

(6,091,910)

(943,516) Other operating income 85,406

30,736

26

116,168

17,992 Income (loss) from operations 1,284,486

(101,206)

(16,712)

1,166,568

180,679 Interest income 190,455

596

91

191,142

29,604 Interest expense (36,663)

-

-

(36,663)

(5,678) Other gain or loss, net (18,000)

-

-

(18,000)

(2,788) Income (loss) before income tax and

share of income on equity method

investments 1,420,278

(100,610)

(16,621)

1,303,047

201,817 Income tax (expenses) benefits (389,946)

7,039

-

(382,907)

(59,305) Income (loss) before share of income

on equity method investments 1,030,332

(93,571)

(16,621)

920,140

142,512 Share of income on equity method

investments 2,303

-

-

2,303

357 Net income (loss) 1,032,635

(93,571)

(16,621)

922,443

142,869



















(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:











































First half year

Ended June 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 4,965

2,960

-

7,925

1,227 Research and development 60,188

13,986

-

74,174

11,488 Sales and marketing 25,877

6,267

-

32,144

4,978 General and administrative 160,792

(69,120)

-

91,672

14,198 Total cost and expenses 251,822

(45,907)

-

205,915

31,891

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









































First half year

ended June 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 1,284,486

(101,206)

(16,712)

1,166,568

180,679 Share-based compensation 251,822

(45,907)

-

205,915

31,891 Amortization of intangible assets

from business acquisitions -

70,553

-

70,553

10,928 Non-GAAP operating income

(loss) 1,536,308

(76,560)

(16,712)

1,443,036

223,498



















Net income (loss) 1,032,635

(93,571)

(16,621)

922,443

142,869 Share-based compensation 251,822

(45,907)

-

205,915

31,891 Amortization of intangible assets

from business acquisitions -

70,553

-

70,553

10,928 Tax impacts -

(17,639)

-

(17,639)

(2,732) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,284,457

(86,564)

(16,621)

1,181,272

182,956

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





















First half year Ended June 30, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:















Live video service 4,737,168

197,712

-

4,934,880

698,487 Value-added service 1,678,907

701,167

-

2,380,074

336,878 Mobile marketing 95,119

-

-

95,119

13,463 Mobile games 24,255

-

-

24,255

3,433 Other services 7,358

-

20,650

28,008

3,964 Total net revenues 6,542,807

898,879

20,650

7,462,336

1,056,225 Cost and expenses (vi):















Cost of revenues (3,528,959)

(364,723)

(19,539)

(3,913,221)

(553,880) Research and development (386,674)

(154,487)

-

(541,161)

(76,596) Sales and marketing (731,560)

(629,714)

(34)

(1,361,308)

(192,681) General and administrative (297,296)

(47,508)

(12,506)

(357,310)

(50,574) Total cost and expenses (4,944,489)

(1,196,432)

(32,079)

(6,173,000)

(873,731) Other operating income 117,309

-

139

117,448

16,624 Income (loss) from operations 1,715,627

(297,553)

(11,290)

1,406,784

199,118 Interest income 237,054

2,161

144

239,359

33,879 Interest expense (39,940)

-

-

(39,940)

(5,653) Other gain or loss, net (6,000)

-

-

(6,000)

(849) Income (loss) before income tax and

share of income on equity method

investments 1,906,741

(295,392)

(11,146)

1,600,203

226,495 Income tax (expenses) benefits (612,490)

5,966

-

(606,524)

(85,848) Income (loss) before share of income

on equity method investments 1,294,251

(289,426)

(11,146)

993,679

140,647 Share of loss on equity method

investments (440)

-

-

(440)

(62) Net income (loss) 1,293,811

(289,426)

(11,146)

993,239

140,585







































(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:























First half year

ended June 30, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 9,007

766

-

9,773

1,383 Research and development 63,472

29,273

-

92,745

13,127 Sales and marketing 84,346

5,851

-

90,197

12,767 General and administrative 133,234

21,401

5,277

159,912

22,634 Total cost and expenses 290,059

57,291

5,277

352,627

49,911

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









































First half year

ended June 30, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 1,715,627

(297,553)

(11,290)

1,406,784

199,118 Share-based compensation 290,059

57,291

5,277

352,627

49,911 Amortization of intangible assets

from business acquisitions -

77,484

-

77,484

10,966 Non-GAAP operating income

(loss) 2,005,686

(162,778)

(6,013)

1,836,895

259,995



















Net income (loss) 1,293,811

(289,426)

(11,146)

993,239

140,585 Share-based compensation 290,059

57,291

5,277

352,627

49,911 Amortization of intangible assets

from business acquisitions -

77,484

-

77,484

10,966 Tax impacts -

(19,371)

-

(19,371)

(2,742) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,583,870

(174,022)

(5,869)

1,403,979

198,720

SOURCE Hello Group Inc.

